The court ruling on Junqueras and the conflicts with Podemos eclipse the discourse designed by the PSOE | The PP celebrates that the magistrates “correct” the Government and act as a “counterweight”

Pedro Sánchez wanted a quiet start to the year. He President of the goverment he managed to approve the penal reform at the end of 2022 with a speed almost never seen before to reach 2023 free of charges, without noise, with a speech focused on his management during this turbulent legislature as a letter of introduction before the municipal and regional elections of 28 May. The social measures approved by Moncloa, the data from economic growth, the drop in the price of light. inflation, a lot smaller than in other countries of the European Union. But the proposal, like so many others launched at Christmas, has crashed against the reality. The clash between the PSOE and Unidas Podemos over the reform of the law of ‘only yes is yes’’ and the review carried out by the supreme court of the sentence of the ‘procés’ have come to eclipse the speech designed by the socialist leader.

The reductions in sentences for sexual offenders, and the attempts of the Government to prevent them from happening again in the future, have been at the center of the political debate for weeks. Even more so after the PSOE was exhausted patience and decided to register alone his reform of a law that came from the Ministry of Equality and that the socialists had tried to modify with their partners from Podemos for months. Sánchez, his collaborators explain, always thought that the agreement with the purples would be possible. That’s why it took so long to move token. But now, beyond the fact that the reform will go ahead thanks to the support of the PP, no one in Moncloa dares to foretell How will this conflict end within the Executive?

There were the Socialists, entangled in the parliamentary negotiation on the ‘only yes is yes’, when the Supreme Court released its order on Monday to review the sentence of the Catalan pro-independence leaders. The magistrates confirm the absolute disqualification of Oriol Junqueras, ERC leader, until 2031. As in the case of Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull and Dolors Bassa, they also keep the aggravated embezzlement, without opting for the attenuated slope that Congress approved at the end of last year, which both the Government and the Republicans considered applicable to 1-O. And, along the way, the high court spares no criticism of the repeal of sedition carried out by the Executive, which replaced this crime with another of aggravated public disorder. In the opinion of the Supreme Court, the change means creating a “regulatory vacuum”, a space of “impunity” around secessionist processes when there has been no violence or intimidation.

the second levels

if Sanchez wanted pass page of the ‘procés’ with its penal reform, it has not succeeded, at least for the moment. One of the goals of the president to hastily approve the changes in sedition and embezzlement, as he himself explained during an informal conversation with journalists at Christmas, was to avoid, especially after the pardons to the pro-independence leaders, that those around him 20 indicted for the referendum who will be judged imminently (the so-called second levels) will end up going to jail, bringing the territorial crisis back to the fore in this election year. With the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the malpractice, It is not at all clear that this goal will be achieved, quite the contrary.

“We have compliment. Then, now, what the judges do…”, sources from the PSOE leadership explained on Monday, admitting that the Supreme Court’s decision disrupts the plans in this pre-campaign. At the same time, trying to make a virtue of necessity, they pointed out that the possibility that Junqueras would be exonerated from the disqualification and could stand for the next elections would have had consequences too harmful for the PSOE at the polls.

The satisfaction of the PP

The failure has reopened the thunder box territorial. ERC, an indispensable ally of the Executive, considered that the penal reform had remained a “waste paper” due to a “retrograde” justice that had dealt a “blow to democracy.” The PP, satisfied by the maintenance of the sanction to the leader of the republicans, celebrated that the court “correct” the government against Sánchez’s “declared will” to “benefit certain pro-independence leaders”.

Meanwhile, the PSOE acted in public as if all this were not a setback and the Supreme Court had not launched any reproach. In her place, the Minister of Finance and Deputy General Secretary of the party, Maria Jesus Montero, he chose to criticize the PP in light of the court order. “The review of the sentence has shown that the PP was lying when he said that the reform of embezzlement and sedition was going to benefit the protagonists of the ‘procés’. The decision proves the PSOE right, ”he said from the party headquarters.

A few hours earlier, in Brussels, the European Comission the prospects for Spain had improved, positioning the country as the large economy that will grow the most this year. there was only a question to Montero about such good news. The law of ‘only yes is yes’ and the decision of the Supreme Court covered almost the entire appearance.