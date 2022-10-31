Original title: The 20th round of the Chinese Super League ends (quote)

Wuhan upset and lost and the suspense of the championship reappears (theme)

China Sports News reporter Ma Yiou

The 2022 Chinese Super League ended the 20th round of all competition on October 30. The leaders Wuhan Three Towns lost 0-1 to Chengdu Rongcheng, and Shandong Taishan won 3-1 against Shanghai Seaport. The two teams are currently neck-and-neck with 53 points in the standings, and the suspense of the Chinese Super League title has resumed.

The Wuhan Three Towns defeated the Dalian natives 4-0 in the last round, and returned to the winning streak. All five foreign players came on the stage. This team with a strong lineup and a very controlling style of play has stabilized on the road to the championship. In contrast, Chengdu Rongcheng, who is also a rookie of the Chinese Super League, is far from its opponents in terms of results, with only 1 draw and 1 loss in the last two rounds.

Chengdu Rongcheng, who was not optimistic before the game, was eye-catching both in terms of the scene and the final result. With the goal of the 18-year-old teenager Muta Lifu, he defeated the opponent. The reason why Chengdu Rongcheng was able to upset the leaders was because they were not afraid of their opponents. Head coach Xu Zhengyuan revealed that he asked his players to maintain confidence and not be afraid before the game. In addition, they did a lot of preparation before the game, got a comprehensive understanding of the opponent through the game video, and made targeted arrangements during the game. Therefore, although Wuhan Three Towns sent the strongest lineup of 4 foreign players in this game, their attack power was greatly limited.

It is undeniable that some of the foreign aid in the three towns of Wuhan has not yet reached the best state. The fact that Stanqiu was replaced early in this game also illustrates this problem to a certain extent. Losing 3 games in the last 6 rounds is also closely related to the unevenness of foreign aid. Related, but in any case, the recent decline of the team’s record has caused huge setbacks in their originally smooth championship road.

After the leader loses, the second-place Shandong Taishan will tie the opponent in points as long as they defeat Shanghai Haigang this round. However, the recent state of Shanghai Haigang is quite good. After Wu Lei’s return and Vargas joined, its strength and confidence have greatly improved, and there is even the possibility of fighting for the championship in the final stage of the league.

The three towns in Wuhan were unexpectedly blocked the day before, which was undoubtedly a stimulus to both sides. Shandong Taishan and Shanghai Haigang both played at a high level in this game, and their confrontation intensity and attack-defense transition speed are at the top level of the Chinese Super League. For example, within a few dozen seconds of stoppage time in the first half, the two teams completed an offensive and defensive transposition, creating a scoring opportunity.

Shandong Taishan showed an advantage in the thickness of the lineup in the second half. They were able to defeat a strong opponent 3-1, which greatly improved their confidence in the team. For fans, it is undoubtedly a good thing that the suspense of the Chinese Super League championship is back.

In terms of relegation, the Guangzhou team lost 1-4 to Beijing Guoan in this round, and Guangzhou City defeated the relegation opponent Hebei 4-1. At present, the two Guangzhou teams and Hebei team are in the last three relegation zones in the standings. The Dalian natives, who were on the edge of the relegation zone, reversed a 2-1 victory over Wuhan Yangtze River.