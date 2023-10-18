Home » The suspension changed the game, said Suchopárek after another Lions loss. We work with Jurassic, but…
Sports

The suspension changed the game, said Suchopárek after another Lions loss. We work with Jurassic, but…

by admin

Twice a collapse with a conceded goal at the end of the match and a stupid dismissal on the third attempt, which unnecessarily weakened the team. That is also why the Czech twenty-first team is still waiting for its first victory in the EURO qualification and is second to last in the group. “We wanted more,” admitted coach Jan Suchopárek after the 0:0 draw with Denmark at the end of a cold Tuesday evening in České Budějovice. Direct progress is quite possibly irrevocably getting away from the Lions, they have only two points after three games.

See also  Godin resists and insists "My place is in Cagliari"

You may also like

Philadelphia Phillies Dominate Game 1 against Arizona Diamondbacks:...

Settebagni-VJS Velletri: the most important moment of the...

Chizhou Marathon: Combining Sports and Culture to Propel...

France wins test against Scotland

France vs Scotland: Friendly Match Preview and Lineups

Dole Italia sale in gondola come Official Supplier...

Chinese Men’s Football Team Suffers Defeat to Uzbekistan...

Farewell to Japan: Cuban Slugger Alfredo Despaigne Leaves...

Football, Ireland is better off losing to go...

Gérald Darmanin “ready to watch” the tax exemption...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy