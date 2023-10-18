The suspension changed the game, said Suchopárek after another Lions loss. We work with Jurassic, but…

Twice a collapse with a conceded goal at the end of the match and a stupid dismissal on the third attempt, which unnecessarily weakened the team. That is also why the Czech twenty-first team is still waiting for its first victory in the EURO qualification and is second to last in the group. “We wanted more,” admitted coach Jan Suchopárek after the 0:0 draw with Denmark at the end of a cold Tuesday evening in České Budějovice. Direct progress is quite possibly irrevocably getting away from the Lions, they have only two points after three games.

