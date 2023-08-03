the swimming test events in the Seine suspended to the weekend weather

A barge passes in front of the Eiffel Tower, on the Seine, on July 17, 2023, during a parade to test the maneuvers of the future opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in 2024. BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

Will the first swimming test in the Seine fall through before the start is even given? Since the rain was invited to the program of the open water swimming World Cup round, scheduled for Paris on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6, the competition has been suspended. The training session which was to take place on Friday at 7:30 a.m. has already been canceled.

“Following recent heavy rains in Paris, the water quality of the Seine is currently below acceptable standards for safeguarding the health of swimmers, announces the French Swimming Federation (FFN) Thursday evening. Therefore, the decision has been made, in consultation with public health and event organization partners, to cancel the training session. »

At this stage, the competitions of August 5 and 6 remain scheduled “pending new water quality tests”, specifies the FFN. A decision on the holding of the tests must be made on Friday at 5 p.m.

This heavy rainfall and its consequences in terms of pollution are bad news for the organizers of Paris 2024, who intend to make this World Cup a “life-size” test of future open water swimming events, at just under one year of the Olympics.

A stone’s throw from the Eiffel Tower, the swimmers on Saturday and the swimmers on Sunday initially had to crawl ten kilometers between the Alma bridge and the Alexandre-III bridge. An idyllic image that the organizers of the competition may have to postpone. Since the heavy rainfall caused the Parisian sewers to overflow and brought waste water to the Seine, the latter have their eyes riveted on the quality of the Parisian streams, and in particular on their concentration of bacteria. Escherichia coli.

“If there is no improvement in the weather, it will be complicated”, conceded on Tuesday one of the control institutions concerned with Agence France-Presse (AFP). With the degraded weather of recent days, the standards required by the International Swimming Federation seem difficult to maintain. Especially since all the construction sites to buffer the used river water have not yet been completed, such as the Austerlitz basin, still under construction, and which should make it possible to store 50,000 m3 of rainwater from ‘by 2024.

If Thursday, July 27, the prefecture of the Île-de-France region had given its approval « and principle », on the basis of the bacteriological analyzes of June and July, a first night meeting must be held on the night of Thursday to Friday to decide on the holding of the competition. If the results of the samples taken were not conclusive, World Aquatics (the International Swimming Federation) would be forced to cancel the World Cup stage. On the other hand, for the Olympic Games, the organizers have planned to be able to move the events for a few days, in the event of storms or heavy rain.

« We are working to modernize wastewater treatment facilities and renew pipes and infrastructure to retain unclean water in the event of a storm, explained, at the beginning of June, the prefect Marc Guillaume. Two-thirds of the depollution objectives were achieved this summer. Excluding stormy episodes, we are in compliance with the European regulations in force “. Since 2016, the State and local authorities have earmarked nearly 1.4 billion euros for construction sites intended for swimming in the Seine.

The beginnings of future swimming promised for 2025 by the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, on three sites. ” It is estimated that the plan for 2024 has made it possible to save ten years on the effectiveness of swimming in the Seine, it will be an important legacy of these Olympic Games”, reported, at the beginning of July, Pierre Rabadan, sports assistant for the City of Paris. At the beginning of last month, the Paris City Hall said that almost 92% of the measurements taken since June 1 had turned out to be “good” or “excellent”. A statistic challenged by the weather for the next few days.

