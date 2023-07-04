The swinger was limited by cramps at Wimbledon, but he still thrilled the audience with a spectacular fish

Tennis player Tomáš Macháč regretted the missed chances after his defeat in the 1st round of Wimbledon against the home Briton Cameron Norrie, but he told journalists that he was limited by hand cramps from the end of the third set. Although the 22-year-old native of Beroun lost in his debut in the main competition 3:6, 6:4, 1:6, 4:6, he earned a standing ovation from the audience after some hits. Now he would like to fight for valuable points in other tournaments in order to have a certain participation in the main competition at the US Open.

