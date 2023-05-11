Original title: The sword points to the Eastern Conference finals! The emperor ruled the offense and defense with 33 points and 4 blocks

On May 10th, Beijing time, the series G5 between the 76ers and the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs has ended. In the end, the 76ers defeated the Celtics 115-103, and the series score came to 3-2 to win the match point.

In this game, 76ers player Joel Embiid played 37 minutes, 10 of 23 shots, 3 of 7 three-pointers, 10 of 11 free throws, 33 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 blocks. On the defensive end, the Great contributed a lot by sending out consecutive blocks and chasing the fire pot. On the offensive end, he also relied on his excellent touch and breaking through to draw fouls to help the team.

Harden played 39 minutes, 4 of 8 shots, 1 of 2 three-pointers, 8 of 10 free throws, 17 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists and 2 steals. After this campaign, Harden surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1050) in free throws in the playoffs and rose to 11th in NBA history. Next, he will catch up with Magic Johnson (1068).

At the same time, Harden’s total career points in the playoffs reached 3615 points, surpassing Chamberlain (3607 points), ranking 20th in the playoff scoring list, ahead of him is Elgin Baylor (3623 points).

Team guard Thales Maxi also played well, playing 40 minutes, shooting 10 of 21 shots, 6 of 12 three-pointers, 4 of 4 free throws, 30 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

The G6 series between the 76ers and the Celtics will be held in Philadelphia at 7:30 am on May 12th, Beijing time.

