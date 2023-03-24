Home Sports the table of medals by country at the Olympic Games, a more political than sporting issue
Sports

the table of medals by country at the Olympic Games, a more political than sporting issue

by admin
the table of medals by country at the Olympic Games, a more political than sporting issue

This is an almost immutable ritual. At the end of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the final table of medals, country by country, will be scrupulously scrutinized. As in each of the previous editions, sports leaders, politicians and media from all over the world will be proud or alarmed by the good or bad ranking of their national delegations.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Paris 2024: does France have the means to integrate the top 5 medals at the Olympic Games?

For France, beyond the smooth running of the – complex – organization of the event, it is above all by the number of medals that the success of these Games will be judged. The President of the Republic himself wanted to remind him, a few days after the end of the Tokyo Games, in September 2021. “The success of the Games will be the success of our athletes, because it works like that”declared Emmanuel Macron in front of the sportsmen and the leaders of the French sport, fixing an objective: to integrate the « top 5 » medals.

Why has this accounting logic invaded people’s minds to excess? This classification, in any case, has nothing to do with a creation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). “The IOC has always denounced this classification of nations”, recalls Patrick Clastres, historian of Olympism. The Olympic Charter is unequivocal: “The Olympic Games are competitions between athletes, in individual or team competitions and not between countries. »

Political recovery

These are “American newspapers, from the end of the XIXe century “, who launched this accounting, while “their athletes had just triumphed in Athens in 1896 [11 titres, 1er rang des médailles]recalls Patrick Clastres. They defended the thesis that the results of the Games are a reflection of the power of nations..

A quote from a German sports newspaper from 1913, taken from an article published in the journal Geopolitics in 1999, illustrates the almost warlike perversion of the spirit of the Games: “The Olympic idea of ​​the modern era symbolizes a world war, which does not show its military character overtly, but gives sufficient insight into the hierarchy of nations. »

In the interwar period, the rise of fascism fueled the political recovery of the exploits of athletes. The Cold War continues the process by including the sporting dimension in the frontal opposition between the United States and the USSR.

See also  Snooker Welsh Open: Ding Junhui travels in the first round and 3 Chinese players advance to the top 32

This confrontation, by interposed “sporting battlefields”, conquered the minds, even the less belligerent. All media – The world understood – count the harvest of medals and draw up sometimes scathing analyzes in the event of a poor record.

You have 64.54% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

You may also like

Italy, Barella absent against Malta: Bonucci also leaves...

Chinese player Wu Yibing advanced to the second...

EM qualification: England succeeds EM revenge in Italy

Euro 2024: Southgate, excellent first half but mistakes...

Tuchel will be the new coach – breaking...

Focus on main responsibilities and main business to...

2023 March Madness Sweet 16 live updates: Kansas...

NHL | Chicago won’t wear rainbow jerseys because...

Schedule and where to see Alcaraz’s debut in...

Shooting of the main match of the Swiss...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy