National Youth Sports Club League Table Tennis CompetitionInitiated and guided by the Youth Department of the State Sports General Administration, sponsored by the National Sports School Federation, it will be held in Changde, Beijing, Shenyang, Yantai, Huizhou, Shenzhen, Heyuan, Dongguan, Laibin, Liuzhou, and Chongzuo from February to March 2023 , Chongqing, Yichang, and Fuzhou in 14 competition areas. The contestants cover young people aged 6-15, and there are men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles, and men’s and women’s teams. The total number of participants has reached more than 5,400.





Long Qingquan, the weightlifting champion of the Beijing Olympic Games and the Rio Olympic Games, attended the opening ceremony of the Changde competition area, and advocated that the majority of young people actively participate in sports, appreciate the charm of sports in sports, feel the excitement of sports, and enjoy the joy of sports! Diving Olympic champion Xiong Ni Hou Yuzhu, the Olympic champion of volleyball, also attended the competition area activities and cheered for the athletes.





At the competition site, the participating athletes actively challenged, responded calmly, and showed their strengths. There were cheers, cheers, and cheers on the scene. With the sportsmanship, he has accumulated practical experience by meeting friends and exchanging ideas.

The competitions in Beijing and Fuzhou were actively and innovatively held. The competition venue was located in a shopping mall. The wonderful performances of the young players attracted many audiences. The atmosphere was warm and the influence of the competition was expanded. The Changde competition area attracted 4 national youth players to participate, improving the overall competitive level of the event.

By holding competitions, athletes of all age groups are not only trained, but also the purpose of promoting training through competitions is achieved. It has a great role in guiding grassroots sports schools, schools and social forces to establish youth sports clubs and improve the overall level of table tennis. .





The Youth Department of the General Administration of Sport of China initiated and built the National Youth Sports Club League, which established a platform and channel for grassroots schools and youth sports clubs to exchange and learn from each other.By holding events, it plays an important role in further improving the grassroots youth sports event system, deepening the integration of sports and education, and promoting the healthy development of young people. At the same time, it is of great significance in cultivating young people’s character of unity and progress, striving to be the first, and self-improvement.



