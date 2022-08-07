On August 7th, after two days of fierce competition, the table tennis finals of the first community games in Xi’an came to an end in Chang’an District.

Table tennis, as the “national ball”, is deeply loved by the public. In the ancient city of Xi’an, whether it is a park square or a residential courtyard, there are fans who are separated by nets everywhere. It is understood that this table tennis finals, by strengthening the leadership of party building and playing an organizational role, held an enthusiastic sports event for the vast number of residents, making the community games a grass-roots party leading the party building that unites the masses, serves the masses, and organizes the masses. Governing new carriers.

At 12:00 on the same day, the award ceremony of the table tennis finals officially started, and the referee announced the results of the game. Among them, Changxing South Road Community in Chang’an District won the first prize in the finals, Jinye Road Community in High-tech Zone and Fengjing Community in Huyi District respectively won the second and third prizes in the finals, Huyi Five teams, including Chaoyang Community in Chaoyang District, Ziwei Rural Urban Community in High-tech Zone, and Nature Community in Chanba Ecological Zone, won the second prize in the competition. Twelve teams including Smart City Community in Chang’an District, Evian Community in Qujiang New District, and Xinzhuang Village, Gaozhuang Town, Xixian New District won the second prize. The team won the third prize in the competition. On the field, these winning teams competed at their level and style, and presented a shocking sports event for the audience.

In this competition, the players sweated like rain and released their vitality to the fullest. The players were full of enthusiasm, rushing to serve, rubbing the ball, twisting the backhand, and attacking sideways.

Yin Yitian, an athlete from the community team of Changxing South Road, Weiqu Street, Chang’an District, said that this community game will provide a stage for table tennis lovers to communicate and display. She saw many enthusiastic audiences at the game and hoped that more people will participate. sports.

During the two-day competition, the players not only showed their superb skills, but also conveyed their spirit of daring to fight, unity and cooperation. Through this table tennis final, the sports enthusiasm of the masses has been stimulated, the people’s hearts have been united, and the sports style of Xi’an citizens has been fully demonstrated, which has made positive contributions to improving residents’ sports awareness and building a harmonious community.

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Gao Le intern Xi Jieyu Picture/Video/Reporter Li Ming