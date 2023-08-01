Home » The talented pupil shines in the defense of Teplice. The captain feels great potential, the coach urges caution
Sports

The talented pupil shines in the defense of Teplice. The captain feels great potential, the coach urges caution

by admin

Two league matches in the heart of the Teplice defense against participants in the preliminary rounds of the European Cups, two unexpected victories. Twenty-year-old Štěpán Chaloupek is enjoying a successful start to the ongoing season of the Fortuna League, during the triumphs over Plzeň (1:0) and Bohemians (2:1), he also made his mark with reliable individual performances. “I think he has a lot of potential and all the prerequisites to play a little higher,” Sklarů captain Daniel Trubač paid a tribute to his younger colleague.

See also  Medvedev dominated the tournament in Miami and has his fourth title this year

You may also like

Snorkeling Equipment | How to choose diving fins

ÖFB team player Höbinger is moving to Liverpool

Tampa Bay Rays Defeat New York Yankees as...

Kendrick Nunn towards agreement with Olympiacos

Juve excluded from the Conference League, UEFA ruling...

RAJNOCH’S GLOSSARY: Pilsen is begging for trouble, Bohemka...

Citizenship income, how to (re) get the subsidy?...

Tennis: Last year’s finalist Misolic in Kitz is...

Puebla vs. Chicago Fire: Mexican Side Triumphs in...

Inter-Sommer, agreement is sought with Bayern: alternatively the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy