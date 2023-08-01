The talented pupil shines in the defense of Teplice. The captain feels great potential, the coach urges caution

Two league matches in the heart of the Teplice defense against participants in the preliminary rounds of the European Cups, two unexpected victories. Twenty-year-old Štěpán Chaloupek is enjoying a successful start to the ongoing season of the Fortuna League, during the triumphs over Plzeň (1:0) and Bohemians (2:1), he also made his mark with reliable individual performances. “I think he has a lot of potential and all the prerequisites to play a little higher,” Sklarů captain Daniel Trubač paid a tribute to his younger colleague.

