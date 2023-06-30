The ThinkRider X5 Neo Smart: outstanding performance at a very attractive price

Il ThinkRider X5 Neo Smart stands out as a direct drive smart trainer Featuring a modern design and impressive specifications, all at an extremely advantageous price. This amazing device offers performance that can be compared to units costing significantly more.

Undoubtedly, the X5 Neo Smart ranks among the best smart trainers on the market, especially considering the value for money, offering solid performance in several areas. Its weight, including cassette and adapters is 21,4 kg, slightly higher than most trainers in this price range. For example, its direct competitor, the Elite Zumo, has a weight of 13.08 kg, while maintaining a similar price.

The X5 Neo Smart features a gear compatible freehub Shimano / SRAM from 8 to 11 speeds. For those who use a bicycle with a transmission SRAM AXS 12-speed, a compatible XDR freehub can be purchased separately directly from ThinkRider.

A feature to highlight is that the legs of the trainer are not foldable (ThinkRider has included at least one handle to make it easier to move). So while it’s relatively compact, it’s best suited as a smart trainer that is set up and left in place. There mirror stainless steel base supports a±8° swing and it is effective in protecting the carbon fiber frame

The X5 Neo Smart boasts a declared maximum power of 2000 watts and is able to simulate slopes up to 15%. This level of performance will be more than enough to satisfy most users, except perhaps Olympic-level athletes. ThinkRider claims that the X5 Neo Smart offers an accuracy of +/- 2%. The connection to Zwift does not present any problem, both through ANT+ That Bluetooth.

In the simulation mode, slope changes in the game are replicated quickly and effectively, while the 6 kg freewheel contributes to an extremely realistic driving sensation, with excellent inertia. In the ERG mode, the X5 Neo Smart responds impressively and quickly to required power changes (within a couple of seconds), satisfactorily maintaining the pre-set power target.

Importantly, the X5 Neo Smart it does not transmit cadence data. In its place, it comes including a separate speed/cadence sensor to be used in combination with the trainer. Considering all features, the ThinkRider X5 Neo Smart offers outstanding performance in all respects, despite some imperfections. Based on the specs alone, the X5 Neo Smart ambitiously positions itself as a direct competitor to smart trainers that cost twice as much.

ThinkRider X5Neo Direct Drive Smart Bike Trainer, Speed ​​Meter…

The carbon fiber frame is friendly: the deformation of the mirror stainless steel base supports ±8° swing when riding, and protects the carbon fiber frame and… When using the smart trainer at direct drive in the house, it can provide ultra-quiet (about 60db) bicycle trainer effect, making the riding process smooth and almost…Accurate power meter data: X5 Neo uses the DEPT (Electromagnetic Torque Power Meter dynamic). It is highly reliable, power accuracy is ±2%, maximum output:…It is compatible with various training applications such as the popular Zwift. You can view your workout progress while feeling the load change automatically based on the route,…Product accessories include quick release lever, quick release converter and manual (the axle converter and the ANT+ receiver and high-speed cassette must be…