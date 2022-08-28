Home Sports The third coronation!Badminton World Championships – Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan 2-0 South Korean combination successfully defended_Kong Xirong_Jin Zhaoying_Match day
Original title: The third coronation!Badminton World Championships-Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan 2-0 South Korean duo successfully defended their title

The third coronation! Badminton World Championships-Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan 2-0 South Korean duo successfully defended their title🏆

Live it on August 28. The 2022 Badminton World Championships entered the last match day in Tokyo, Japan. In the women’s doubles final, top seeds Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan won the women’s doubles championship for the third time, beating the previous bronze medalists and No. 4 seeds Jin Zhaoying/Kong Xirong 22-20 and 21-14. The game took 1 hour and 3 minutes.

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan entered the World Championship finals twice in their careers and won the championship. They have met Jin Zhaoying/Kong Xirong 10 times in their careers. The Chinese combination has won the most recent 4 consecutive victories.

In the first game, the Fanchen combination took the lead in serving, and they took a 4-0 lead as soon as they came up. The South Korean team also scored 4 points in a row to tie it 4-4. The two sides then scored 2 points each, and then played a super multi-shot of 85 shots. The Chinese team relied on the opponent’s misjudgment to score this point, leading 11-10 and entering a technical timeout. After the restart of the game, the Fanchen combination made three consecutive mistakes in judgment, and Jin Zhaoying/Kong Xirong scored 4 points in a row to lead 14-11. The Chinese team then tenaciously chased to 15-15, and the two sides fought all the way to 18-19. The Chinese team made two outrageous mistakes in a row and allowed the opponent to get the game point 20-19. Then the mortal combination scored 3 points in a row and won 22-20 with difficulty. first round.

In the second game, the Fanchen combination took the lead. The Chinese team started with a 3-0 lead, and then the South Korean team scored 4 points in a row to overtake the score. The Chinese team scored 5 points in a row and 11-7 in the case of 6-7, and entered the technical timeout. Returning to the game, the Korean team scored 3 points in a row and the score was approaching. The Chinese team then regained control of the field, widened the score gap 18-12, won 21-14, and achieved a five-game winning streak against the Korean combination with a big score of 2-0. Successfully defended the title. This is also the third world championship of the Mortal Combination’s career.

