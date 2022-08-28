Original title: The third coronation!Badminton World Championships-Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan 2-0 South Korean duo successfully defended their title

Live it on August 28. The 2022 Badminton World Championships entered the last match day in Tokyo, Japan. In the women’s doubles final, top seeds Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan won the women’s doubles championship for the third time, beating the previous bronze medalists and No. 4 seeds Jin Zhaoying/Kong Xirong 22-20 and 21-14. The game took 1 hour and 3 minutes.

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan entered the World Championship finals twice in their careers and won the championship. They have met Jin Zhaoying/Kong Xirong 10 times in their careers. The Chinese combination has won the most recent 4 consecutive victories.

In the first game, the Fanchen combination took the lead in serving, and they took a 4-0 lead as soon as they came up. The South Korean team also scored 4 points in a row to tie it 4-4. The two sides then scored 2 points each, and then played a super multi-shot of 85 shots. The Chinese team relied on the opponent’s misjudgment to score this point, leading 11-10 and entering a technical timeout. After the restart of the game, the Fanchen combination made three consecutive mistakes in judgment, and Jin Zhaoying/Kong Xirong scored 4 points in a row to lead 14-11. The Chinese team then tenaciously chased to 15-15, and the two sides fought all the way to 18-19. The Chinese team made two outrageous mistakes in a row and allowed the opponent to get the game point 20-19. Then the mortal combination scored 3 points in a row and won 22-20 with difficulty. first round.

In the second game, the Fanchen combination took the lead. The Chinese team started with a 3-0 lead, and then the South Korean team scored 4 points in a row to overtake the score. The Chinese team scored 5 points in a row and 11-7 in the case of 6-7, and entered the technical timeout. Returning to the game, the Korean team scored 3 points in a row and the score was approaching. The Chinese team then regained control of the field, widened the score gap 18-12, won 21-14, and achieved a five-game winning streak against the Korean combination with a big score of 2-0. Successfully defended the title. This is also the third world championship of the Mortal Combination’s career.

