the third friendly begins in Castel di Sangro

At 18.30 ball in the center for the third friendly of Napoli in Castel di Sangro. At the Patini stadium they challenge Agsburg who yesterday lost 2-1 against Salernitana. Garcia will have to give up several players such as Anguissa, Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen. Precisely on the latter, doubts regarding the renewal still hover. Meanwhile, Natan has just landed in Castel di Sangro after undergoing medical examinations at Villa Stuart.

18:53

Raspadori misses the opening, wasted a counterattack

23′ – Potential chance on the counterattack for Napoli, Di Lorenzo carries the ball and then serves Raspadori on the right, but the former Sassuolo gets everything wrong with an inaccurate, too long throw for Lozano on the left. Garcia, meanwhile, asks for more aggression from him.

18:50

Simeon wastes everything

20′ – Beautiful action by Napoli with dense ball possession, from the left you arrive on the trocar in three passes with Olivera serving Simeone: the Argentine tries a spoon but gets hypnotized by the goalkeeper. It will only be a corner, but nothing done from the flag.

18:47

A lot of ball possession for Napoli

17′ – The team coached by Garcia moves the ball with the defense but can’t find an opening, the German team is aggressive and in fact after a turnover Lobotka is forced to commit a foul.

18:43

Lozano on the left, Raspadori midfielder

13′ – As expected, Raspadori was confirmed as midfielder on the right while Lozano is replacing Kvaratskhelia in the left-handed out.

18:39

Double chance for Lozano

9′ – In two minutes Lozano nearly scored twice: first with a header and then with a shot deflected by the same teammate Politano who had found himself in the path of the ball. Excellent start to the match by Napoli.

18:36

Elmas nearly scores

6′ – First real chance for Napoli: Raspadori serves Simeone, after a rebound the ball reaches Elmas who kicks from outside, Engels saves on the goal line. Naples one step away from the advantage.

18:35

The Cholito remains on the ground

5′ – Simeone has suffered a blow to the head and remains on the ground for a few moments before getting up. Applause from the stands for the Argentine striker.

18:32

Simeon tries

2′ – Napoli’s first offensive thrust with Cholito Simeone advancing the ball before being closed by the opposing goalkeeper.

18:31

Naples-Ausburg, we begin

1′ – Napoli’s third friendly begins in Castel di Sangro.

18:28

Teams on the pitch, we’ll start soon

Here the two formations enter the field, a few minutes and the match will begin. Great atmosphere in the stands, the Patini stadium is packed.

18:15

Raspadori jolly: Garcia points to him

Another chance for Raspadori who, waiting to see Napoli’s line-up on the field, should start as with Spal from midfielder on the right in the three-man midfield designed by Garcia with Lobotka and Elmas. A solution that could therefore be proposed again. Raspadori also played as a striker and right winger during these two training camps. A real joker.

18:05

Naples, the torments of Osimhen: the contract and the injury

Absent for today will be Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, whose fate is still hanging in the balance. The renewal, in fact, does not unlock. His agent Calenda returned to his retreat yesterday to try and reach an agreement with the blue club as soon as possible.

18:00

Natan arrives in Castel di Sangro: here is the new signing

The Brazilian Natan, 22 years old, now a former Red Bull Bragantino, has just arrived in Abruzzo. After having carried out the medical tests in Rome, here is the new centre-back, Kim’s heir, who will attend the friendly match of his new team. For him, a tour of the pitch, first shots and a greeting to the fans.

17:55

Garcia changes again: Frosinone is approaching

Once again, given the circumstances and the absentees, Garcia changed the starting eleven, this time unlike Girona, the potential starters from Frosinone with Politano, Lozano and Raspadori immediately entered the field with Lobotka and Elmas. In defense preferred Ostigard to Juan Jesus.

17:45

Naples, here is the official training

Garcia’s line-up choices for the friendly against Augsburg have just been announced. As expected, Simeone is in attack and both Politano and Lozano are there from the start. Here are the official lineups of the two teams:

NAPLES: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Olivera, Lobotka, Elmas, Politano, Raspadori, Lozano, Simeone. Unavailable: Contini, Idasiak, D’Avino, Demme, Juan Jesus, Russo, Zerbin, Obaretin, Zanoli. All. Garcia.

AUGSBURG: Dahmen, Pfeiffer, Demirovic, Maier, Rexhbecaj, Vargas, Breithaupt, Michel, Winther, Elngels, Colina. A disp.: Koubek, Berisha, Stanic, Sarenren Bazee, tenth. Alles. Maasen.

17:40

Natan underwent the medical examinations

Meanwhile, today is the Dated: the new Napoli defender, 22 years old, taken from RB Bragantino, underwent five-hour medical visits at Villa Stuart in Rome. His managers were there, Doctor Canonico and the scout area manager Maurizio Micheli. Towards the end Professor Mariani also arrived.

Naples, medical visits for Natan: photo with the fans at the exit 5.30pm

Naples, four owners absent

In today’s challenge, the absence of is now certain Kvaratskheliawhich also yesterday has worked separately. Osimhen should follow it among the players on the sidelines: Rudy Garcia he doesn’t want to risk it and prefers to have it in the best possible way for the first Serie A match against Frosinone. The two blue stars will be added to long-term patients Mario Rui e Anguissaas well as Gollini, The Zedas, Gaetano e Saco. (HERE THE DETAILS)

17:20

Naples, here is the third friendly in Castel di Sangro

After Hatayspor and Girona, here is Augsburg, Napoli’s third rival in retreat in Abruzzo. Kick-off scheduled at the Patini stadium as always for 18.30.

Castel di Sangro – Patini Stadium

