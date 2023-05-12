The third spring derby and Sparta lost the role of favorite

For the third time in a short period of time, the big Prague clubs Sparta and Slavia will play each other. Both teams know that Saturday’s Football League clash could be decisive in the fight for the title. The Slavists are slight favorites, and they will go into the fight with their old rival strengthened by a convincing win at Letné in the cup final. In addition, the Sišivas are in good shooting form, Václav Jurečka scored four goals in the match against Bohemians, Sparta, on the other hand, won in Olomouc by the narrowest possible margin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

