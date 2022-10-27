Original title: Wuhan Chegu Jiangda still ranks first in the third stage of the Chinese Football Association Women’s Super League

Xinhua News Agency, Kunming, October 26 (Reporter Yue Ranran) The third stage of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Women’s Super League started on the 26th at the Kunming Haigeng Sports Training Base. In the 11th round, Wuhan Chegujiang University Women’s Football Team defeated Sichuan Women’s Football Team 3:1; Beijing Women’s Football Team defeated Jiangsu Wuxi Women’s Football Team 2:1 with Wang Huan’s final lore.

After more than 5 months of hiatus, many changes have taken place in the lineup of the participating teams in the Women’s Super League, and many players have joined European and American clubs.

In the showdown with Henan Jianye Women’s Football Team, the Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank Women’s Football Team quickly scored a goal through a quick attack. In the 8th minute, Ma Yingshuang took the lead, Yan Jinjin and Liang Wei then added the icing on the cake, and the Shanghai team led by three goals in the first half. In the second half, the Shanghai team switched to Banda, hoping that the Zambian striker who had just returned to the team could recover as soon as possible, but Banda was also heavily guarded by the Henan team and did not have a good chance to score. In the end, the score of 3:0 remained until the end.

In the match with the Sichuan Women’s Football Team, the Wuhan Chegujiang Brigade scored a goal in the 4th minute by Dai Chenying. After that, Temwa and Ma Jun each scored a goal. In the end, the Wuhan Chegujiang Brigade won 3:1.

Another focus battle was between the Beijing Women’s Football Team and the Jiangsu Wuxi Women’s Football Team. He Xiangnan of the Beijing Women’s Football Team and Yang Qian of the Jiangsu Wuxi Women’s Football Team each scored a goal. In the 90th minute, Wang Huan staged a lore and helped the Beijing Women’s Football Team win 2:1.

In other matches, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic Women’s Football Team lost 1:4 to Changchun Jiuyin Leasing Women’s Football Team, and Guangdong Meizhou Hakka Women’s Football Team lost 2:4 to Shandong Sports Lottery Women’s Football Team.

After this round, Wuhan Chegujiang University, Jiangsu Wuxi, and Beijing Women’s Football still occupy the top three positions in the standings.

The third stage of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Women’s Super League will have a total of 8 rounds, which will end on November 18. The championship will be determined through a points system.