The thirteenth round of the Chinese Super League began. The Wuhan Three Towns team was upset and tied at home-Sports-中工网

Original title: The thirteenth round of the Chinese Super League begins (quote)

The Wuhan Three Towns team was upset and tied at home (theme)

Report tonight (Reporter Shen Wei) Last night, the thirteenth round of the Chinese Super League had its first match day. The Wuhan Three Towns team, which played at home, was still unable to win, and was eventually tied 0-0 by the underdog Dalianers, suffering five consecutive home draws.

The most unexpected game of this round is undoubtedly the contest between the Wuhan Three Towns team and the Dalianers at home. After the start of the game, the Wuhan Three Towns team had an absolute upper hand, but the players still exposed the problem of impatience and were still unable to break through the opponent’s city. In the end, the two teams shook hands 0-0. The three towns of Wuhan suffered a five-game tie at home, and the new coach Mito Kohata’s road to coaching is destined to be uneven.

Shanghai Shenhua team played against Nantong Zhiyun team at home, continuing the tactical style of 1-0 doctrine. When the foreign shooters couldn’t start the situation, the local players of the Shanghai Shenhua team stepped forward. In the 31st minute, Jiang Shenglong used a corner kick to shake his head and break the goal, and Shanghai Shenhua took the lead. In the second half of the game, although the Nantong Zhiyun team worked very hard, they were still unable to score. In the end, Shanghai Shenhua won 1-0 and continued to rank second in the Chinese Super League.

The Zhejiang team played against the Meizhou Hakka team at home. The goal of both teams is to strive for victory. In the 35th minute, the Zhejiang team got a free kick. Mu Xiekui volleyed and scored after stopping the ball in the opponent’s penalty area. In the second half, Evra and Mu Xiekui scored respectively, and the Zhejiang team finally won 3-0.

The Henan team challenged the Cangzhou Lions in an away game. Kovic scored a lore goal in the second half and scored six consecutive rounds. In the end, the Henan team defeated their opponents 1-0 and scored a valuable three points.

