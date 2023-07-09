The three bathing sites in the Seine that will open in the summer of 2025 in Paris revealed

A group of swimmers near Saint-Denis Island, north of Paris, July 2, 2023. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP

“In three years, I will bathe in the Seine in front of witnesses to prove that it has become a clean river. » A quarter of a century after Jacques Chirac’s famous promise, will Parisians finally be able to take the plunge? On Sunday July 9, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, unveiled the first three bathing sites which are due to open in the summer of 2025. They will be developed at Bras Marie (4th arrondissement) opposite Île Saint-Louis. on the right bank, at Bras de Grenelle (15th) between the port of Grenelle and the shores of Île au Cygnes, and at Bercy (12th) opposite the National Library of France. The bodies of water will be supervised by lifeguards and delimited by buoys and a pontoon.

Swimming in the Seine, an old dream that Anne Hidalgo wishes to transform into “Major Legacy” Olympic and Paralympic Games to offer residents the opportunity to cool off in a city that is preparing to face heat peaks of 50°C in the coming decades. The Seine has been placed at the heart of the Paris 2024 bid. The river will be the scene of the opening ceremony, on July 26, and must host three events at the foot of the Eiffel Tower: the marathon swimming (10 kilometres), triathlon and paratriathlon. A return to basics since, the first time that Paris hosted the Games, as part of the Universal Exhibition of 1900, the swimming pools did not exist, and the swimmers evolved in the Seine between Courbevoie and Asnières. We have forgotten it but, before being banned just a century ago, in 1923, swimming in the Seine was very popular with Parisians.

Also read the survey: Article reserved for our subscribers Olympic Games 2024: Paris and its neighbors reclaiming the Seine

One year before the Olympics, the organizers say they are confident. “The water is up to standard. We will be ready this summer for the test events.”, assures the prefect of Paris and the Ile-de-France region, Marc Guillaume. Dress rehearsal, a stage of the Open Water Swimming World Cup is scheduled for the beginning of August on the Olympic course with departure from the Alexandre-III bridge. “The water quality is excellent”, also welcomes Pierre Rabadan, deputy for sports, the Olympics and the Seine at the Paris City Hall. Bathing water is regulated by a European directive which sets thresholds not to be exceeded for two bacteria of faecal origin, Escherichia coli (E. coli) and intestinal enterococci. It can be categorized as“insufficient” To “excellent”. Analyzes are carried out daily at three sites along the swimming course between the Alexandre III and Jena bridges. Since June 1, nearly 70% measures have been revealed “good” or “excellent”, according to the City of Paris. They remain bad the day after a rainy day.

You have 69.88% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

