A journey is an experience that is attracting more and more people. In fact, according to a study carried out by Terre di Mezzo Editore, leader in the sector of guides for streets and paths, in 2022 the credentials delivered and registered in Italy were 86 thousand, compared to around 60 thousand in 2021 and 45 thousand in the pre-pandemic period. Everyone starts with their personal inner motivations, but what is the same for everyone is the physical effort. Walk twenty or more kilometers, eat, rest, and then start again the next day. For an average of eight days, again according to the same study.

The three essential products for your first journey (and how not to go wrong in choosing them)

Materials play an important role in the history of every walker. To accompany those approaching this experience for the first time, we asked Stefano Marchi, a passionate walker and author of over 180 videos on the subject published on his YouTube channelon which were the three most important materials for a journey and which one absolutely cannot afford to make a mistake or not have with one.

Shoes

Whether it’s a whole month along the Via Francigena or a short long weekend walk across the Apennines, you’re not going anywhere if your shoes give you trouble. “The first rule I learned the hard way: never, ever leave with new shoes,” explains Stefano Marchi, a lover of walking and trekking and author of a YouTube channel dedicated to his walking activities. “What is just a minor annoyance on a day trip can turn into a bigger problem day after day, such as blisters and joint pain. For me it has become essential to leave with shoes already well tested during short excursions “.

A shoe to face a path can be found in the mountain hiking and fast hiking shoes category. These are sturdy, stable shoes with a sole suitable for off-road terrain.

In particular, modern fast hiking shoes, which integrate technological solutions derived from trail running, are cushioned, comfortable and light. If you are fit and have limited the weight of the backpack, a low shoe is fine, otherwise you can rely on the ankle protection offered by midcut shoes that cover the malleolus.

Backpack for the first walk

Are you thinking of tackling your first walk with an office backpack or with the old Invicta you used in high school in the eighties? There are people who run marathon in Crocs, so almost anything can be done.

But reality is another story. “For a journey you need a mountain backpack for hiking and trekking”, continues Stefano Marchi. “The most important thing is that it is comfortable on the shoulders and well adjusted. Whether you buy it new or borrow it, adjust it with great care by following one of the numerous tutorials on the net and try to simulate load and adjustment in some excursions before setting off. You can’t imagine how many people I’ve seen abandon a path due to abrasions caused by shoulder straps or back pain. Normally, if there is a strap or a buckle there is also a reason to fasten and adjust them”.

The recommended volume for a walking backpack is between 25 and 35 litres, in order to have all the space for the essentials but not too much space to indulge in unnecessary things that increase the total weight. An external pocket for the bottle, the attachments for poles and a pocket on the ventral belt are very useful accessories.

Sticks

The traditional wooden pilgrim’s staff is called a staff. It is tall, heavy, and served to ward off dangerous animals and to hook the gourd with water. Nothing useful in the third millennium.

“During a walk, sticks are an indispensable accessory, leaving without them is not an option”, explains Stefano Marchi. “The benefits are different. They help to maintain balance with the backpack, especially on more technical trails and downhill, lightening the load on the joints. They reduce fatigue uphill, because the arms can contribute to the push. But above all they help to keep the arms active by involving them in walking, and to open the ribcage by improving breathing”.

There are four characteristics of a walking stick. Lightness, so as not to tire the arms and not increase the weight of the backpack when not in use. Robustness, which is why aluminum is the ideal material compared to the lighter but more fragile and expensive carbon. Foldable, to be able to hook them to the backpack when not in use. But above all with a comfortable hiking or trekking handle, because that’s where your hands will be for many hours a day. Like the Moss sticks by Cober, a leading Italian brand in the sector, robust and stable thanks to the aluminum tube and the double closing lever.

Cober Moss | Technical features

Made with a combination of Ergal tubes, a lighter aluminum alloy with the same strength, and Alu 5083, for a total weight of only 297 grams. The three-piece construction with the innovative CamLock closure guarantees reliable stability combined with a travel of 110 to 140 centimeters. The handle solution includes a comfortable foam grip that extends over the tube and a soft neoprene hand strap. Moss comes with a 50mm wheel and rubber protection to put on the toe during stretches on asphalt and compact terrain.

Length: 110 > 140cm

​Tube: aluminum 7075-5083

Diameter: 18 – 16 – 14 cm

Knob: long foam

Gauntlet: neoprene

​Wheel: 50 mm + rubber protection

Puntale: widia

​Weight: 279 grams

​Prezzo: €88,90

