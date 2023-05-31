The three rounds were reversed and failed!Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping’s surprise round trip to Thailand- CCTV.com

8
- The three rounds were reversed and failed!Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping upset in Thailand CCTV
- Thailand Badminton Super 500 Match eliminated Priyan Shu Zhiyong in the round of 16 to challenge Tiancheng- Sports- Live Sports| 星洲网Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- ◤Thailand Badminton Open◢ Shi Yuqi fell behind Xiao Lindan to enter the top 16|China Press China Daily
- Thailand Badminton Super 500 Match | 3 rounds lost to Scottish team Seungjae Yoojung out unexpectedly- Sports- Live Sports| 星洲网Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- ◤Thailand Badminton Open◢ The focus of the first round is Zhan Junwei calling for Li Shifeng|China Press China Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Zhan Jun: A reasonable draw for Tottenham’s four cannot be underestimated. The big winner is Manchester City_Conti_Liverpool_Belle