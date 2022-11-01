Original title: Reverse Tianjin Tigers lost 1:2 to Zhejiang team

Tianjin Daily News (Reporter Gu Ying) Last night, the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers suffered a reversal in the 20th round of the Chinese Super League this season. They lost 1:2 to the Zhejiang team. So far, the Zhejiang team has been undefeated this season. , has accumulated to 14 games.

Compared with the previous round, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers made two passive adjustments in their starting game in this game. Because Bai Yuefeng suffered a strain in the previous game, teenager Wang Zhenghao was replaced in this game. In addition, in the face of the Wuhan Yangtze River team’s outstanding performance, after participating in the team’s tactical training the previous day, his leg showed obvious reaction in the evening. In order not to further expand the injury, the coaching staff did not write him into the squad. . In the last round of the game, Andujar, the defensive core of the “free battle card”, entered the bench list in this game.

After the opening, both the Jinmen Tigers and the Zhejiang team showed a tendency to “get off to a start”. The two sides had a very fast transition from offense to defense, and they also played some threatening offenses. In the middle of the first half of the game, the strength of the Zhejiang team’s ability to play 13 consecutive rounds of unbeaten gradually emerged. The team’s overall proficiency in offensive and defensive cooperation, especially the offensive power of the foreign aid combination on the offensive end, once caused the Jinmen Tigers back line. a lot of pressure.

In the 39th minute, the opportunity for the Jinmen Tigers came. Su Yuanjie dribbled the ball into the penalty area and was brought down by the Zhejiang defender. After the video referee intervened and the on-duty referee Gu Chunhan himself watched the replay, Jin The Men Tigers won a valuable penalty kick, which was won by Merida overnight, and the Jinmen Tigers ended the half with a one-goal lead. However, the captain Wang Qiuming was injured and ended prematurely, which is also a loss for the team. In the next round against Shandong Taishan team, Wang Qiuming was suspended due to the accumulation of 4 yellow cards and could not play.

In order to improve the stability and hardness of the back line, the Jinmen Tigers replaced Andujar in the second half of the game. However, Andujar, who had just recovered from injury and was barely able to meet the standard of appearance, was obviously in a normal state and faced the Zhejiang team. After the onslaught, it is difficult to show bravery. In the 54th minute, the Zhejiang team outflanked the header from the middle of Mu Xiekui. In the 61st minute, Tian Yinong made an own goal in the defense, and the Zhejiang team overtook the score. The Jinmen Tigers were reversed by the Zhejiang team in a short period of time, and around the “incident scene”, Andujar was helpless.

In the last half hour of the game, the Jinmen Tigers strengthened their offense and took the initiative on the field, but unfortunately they failed to convert the opportunity into a goal, and finally lost to the Zhejiang team 1:2. After the game, Jinmen Tigers head coach Yu Genwei said: “Unfortunately, this is the first game this season in which the Jinmen Tigers scored a goal but lost. Beric was injured in training the day before the game. It has a certain impact on the overall deployment of the game, but it is not an excuse for losing. Zhejiang team is a strong team. Overall, we did a good job in the 90 minutes of the game. There are small problems on the defensive end. I have already talked to the players in the lounge, and it can be summed up and improved, so don’t worry.”