Original title: Timberwolves send Grizzlies 5-game losing streak: Edwards 25+7+7 Morant cut 27+11+10

On January 28, Beijing time, the Timberwolves played against the Grizzlies at home in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Bain has a truce, and Towns is still recovering from his injuries. In the first half, the Timberwolves maintained their lead. Back in the second half, the Timberwolves opened up the point difference and once led by 17 points. In the end, the Timberwolves defeated the Grizzlies 111-100, giving their opponents a 5-game losing streak.

Grizzlies: Brooks 17 points and 4 rebounds, Jackson 14 points and 7 rebounds, Clark 15 points and 7 rebounds, Williams 7 points, Morant 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Timberwolves: Anderson 23 points and 6 assists, Gobert 7 points and 13 rebounds, Edwards 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, Russell 19 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

Morant Biography Edwards dunks game review As soon as the game started, Anderson hit a three-pointer, Dillon hit back with a three-pointer, Anderson hit another three-pointer, Jalen Jr. made a layup, Morant also had a layup, Russell returned a three-pointer, Edwards dunked, and Gobert countered violently. With a dunk, Russell made a layup and the Timberwolves led 15-10. Russell also had a three-pointer, and the Grizzlies suspended. Back from the timeout, Clark received a dunk in the air, Dillon hit back with a three-pointer, Anderson added 2 and 1, and then he also made a floater, Morant hit back with a three-pointer, Dillon made a floater, Russell made a jumper, Morant also made a floater, The Timberwolves paused. Back on the court, Reed hit a three-pointer, Morant made another layup, Edwards made two free throws, the first quarter ended, and the Timberwolves led 38-31. In the second quarter, Knight made a layup, Jalen Jr. added 2 and 1, Reed dunked, Knight hit a three-pointer, and the Timberwolves opened up a double-digit point difference. The Grizzlies came back from a timeout, Nowell made consecutive layups, Reed dunked in an empty cut, and the Timberwolves led 53-43. Dillon made a one-stop layup, Morant hit a three-pointer, Russell returned a three-pointer, Morant made a layup, Edwards broke through and responded, Dillon made a layup, Edwards made a jumper, halftime ended, Timberwolves 62-53 leading. Back from the intermission, Russell made a throw, Anderson also had a three-pointer, the Timberwolves led by 14 points, and the Grizzlies suspended. Back on the court, Jalen Jr. made a tip-up, Edwards counterattacked for a layup, Knight hit a three-pointer, Williams hit back with a three-pointer, Clark made a tip-up, Edwards also had a three-pointer, Clark made another layup, and Edwards made another three-pointer Three points, both sides suspended. The game continued, Edwards also had a three-pointer, and the Timberwolves led 81-68. Reid made a layup, McDaniels made a layup, and the Grizzlies suspended again. Back from the timeout, Edwards broke through and made a layup, Knight made a throw, Jalen Jr. made an empty layup, Tillman added 2 and 1, and at the end of the three quarters, the Grizzlies trailed 77-87. In the fourth quarter, Jalen Jr. tipped the basket, Morant counterattacked one-stop, Gobert dunked with an air cut, Rivers Jr. countered the dunk, Gobert received the dunk with an empty dunk, Anderson made a layup, and the Timberwolves led 98-84. The Grizzlies came back from a timeout, Anderson hit another throw, Edwards hit a jumper, and the Timberwolves continued to lead by double digits. With 1 minute and 41 seconds left, Anderson steals and assists McDaniels dunks, and the Timberwolves lead 109-95. Since then, the Grizzlies have been unable to recover and suffered a 5-game losing streak. Both sides start Timberwolves: Russell, Edwards, Gobert, Anderson, McDaniels Grizzlies: Morant, Williams, Clark, Jalen Jr., Dillon Brooks

