The time of the friendlies has expired and on Sunday at 3 pm we are back to getting serious in the league. After the starter of the first leg of the first round of the Italian Cup last Sunday, our five Canavese sisters, Colleretto, Ivrea, Quincitava, Rivarolese and Vallorco are ready to start Promotion Group B.

The calendar immediately confronts Rivarolese-Ivrea, on the synthetic Grande Torino of Rivarolo: a challenge that promises to be spectacular, with the two technicians, Manuel Lami of Rivarolese and Giancarlo Tosoni of Ivrea expecting a difficult match for both: «We will have the cover a bit short especially in attack with the absences of Reano and Patrono, injured – comments Lami – They come from the victory in the Cup with Colleretto, we from the knockout of Cuorgnè with Vallorco, a difficult match awaits us. Personally, I hope to have a different result compared to the playoff match of the 2018/2019 season: as a coach of the Rivarolese I faced the Ivrea of ​​the then coach De Paola at home in Rivarolo and they won 0-2 ».

Coach Tosoni is also charged: “We will try to recover the injured Comentale, Monteleone, Sardaro and Cervato until the end and against Rivarolese it will be a good test – explains Tosoni -: seven elevenths of the team are new, it will not be easy at all”. The only formation to play in front of the friendly public will instead be Quincitava, with the nerostellati who at Giovanni Cipriano will deal with the Turinese of Carrara 90.

Coach Marco Vernetti states: “Our opponents are a young team that will give intensity, one of the greatest dangers to keep an eye on will be the striker Gualtieri”. Colleretto and Vallorco are preparing for the first time ever to tread the Promotion and do so with the utmost respect for their opponents, who are respectively called Lucento and Lascaris, as explained by the coach of the pedanei Luca Conta: “Let’s baptize the new category immediately with a team relegated from Excellence – says Conta – a team that is credited by many for the final victory, we will have to have the utmost respect and try to play without fear, it won’t be easy ».

Luca Bruno Mattiet of Vallorco is also ready for his debut: «We are still a construction site, it will take some time, but on Sunday we will already have a very difficult commitment, because we will face the team that last year lost the playoff final against Alpignano and this one. year he wants to play another top championship ». –