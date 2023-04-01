At the end of the nineties theENIC Groupcurrent owner of Tottenham Hotspurheld shares in the following clubs: Slavia Prague (il 96.7%), Aek Atene (47%), Vicenza (99.9%), Rangers Glasgow (25.1%) e Basel (50%). When the first two clubs qualified for the Coppa Uefa 1999/2000the Court of Arbitration for Sport issued a provision, immediately implemented by the Uefawhich prohibited two companies belonging to the same owner to participate in the same European competition. One rule disregarded for the first time during the group stage of theEuropa League 2018/19 when they were drawn in the same group Red Bull Salisburgo e RB Leipzig. Despite UEFA’s initial statement that the integrity of the competition was “compromised by the decisive influence of the Red Bull on both clubs”, the documentation produced by two companies on the respective governance structures and actions convinced the highest European football governing body to backtrack. Simply put, the rule came bypassed with skill from Red Bull.

The one that in 2018 still looked like an exceptionor a remote hypothesis, in the near future it could become the ruleseen the timeshare boom that has been characterizing the world of football in recent years. Next season in the Europa League, or in the Conference, the Brighton & Hove Albion Of Robert De Zerbiauthor of a great season in the Premier League, and theUnion St. Gillisa team that passed within two years of the B belga to the European cups after finishing as runners-up in the league. Both clubs belong to Tony Blooma millionaire who owes his fortune to gambling, and whose investments – shrewd, competent, business oriented – are at the basis of the rebirth of these teams. Or, if the passage of the Manchester United from the Glazer family to the sheik Jassim Bin Hamid Al Thanison of the former Prime Minister of Qatarin an upcoming Champions League, a family challenge could take place between the team of a sovereign wealth fund, the Psg, and that of a private individual with connections and friendships in the upper echelons of that same state. If Red Bull has brilliantly circumvented the UEFA rules, it is easy to assume they can do it just as easily i qatariotias is already the case for the Financial Fair Play.

In his European Club Footballing LandscapeUEFA reported that from 2012 to 2022 the number of companies belonging to groups owning stakes, majority or minority, in two or more clubs rose and 40 at 180with a clear predominance of investors Americans. It is estimated that around 6,500 players in the world are under contract with clubs belonging to this cross-investment structure. It looks sort of feudal system football, where the emperor-vassal-valvassor pyramid is replaced by the one made up of holding/company/sovereign wealth fund-team-player. A system that UEFA does not seem to have any idea about how to reactgiven the ambivalent statements of the President Ceferinwho spoke about the need for rethink the current rules. This can happen either in strict sensebut perhaps it should have been done years ago and not in the phase of the maximum surge in timeshare, or by opting for a sort of free everyoneeven in European competitions, stopping only cases more cheeky e sensational.

A map of timeshare owners can only start from City Football GroupBritish multinational from the Emir Mansur bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which currently holds the shares of 12 clubs scattered across Europe, Asia, Oceania, North America (the rival New York City of Red Bull New York) and South America, to which must be added three other companies with which it operates in partnership. Among the European clubs, the CFG controls Manchester CityGirona, Troyes, Lommel and, the latest addition to the group, Palermo. At 7 clubs there are two American holding companies: the 777 Partnerswhose portfolio includes Hertha Berlin, Genoa, Seville, Standard Liège, Red Star Paris, Vasco Da Gama and Melbourne Victory; and the Pacific Media Group which, in collaboration with the New City Capital founded by the Chinese-American Chien Lee, owns Barnsley, Esbjerg, Nancy, Ostend, Thun, Den Bosch, Kaiserslautern. The top three clubs mentioned were all relegated last season, while the others, with the exception of Ostend, are already playing in the second division.

Off the podium is the aforementioned Red Bull at 6 points, with Leipzig, Salzburg, New York, Bragantino, Bragantino II and Liefering, the latter playing in the Austrian Serie B and authentic lecture for players and coaches of Red Bull Salzburg. Saudi prince Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud is instead stopped at 5, with the French of Chateauroux as the latest purchase of a package including Sheffield United, Beerschot, Al Hilal United and Kerala United, while the American is involved in 4 companies Bolt Football Holdings: Crystal Palace, Augsburg, ADO Den Haag and Waasland Beveren. Part of the Crystal Palace shares belong to another holding company, this time English, the Eagle Football Holdingfresh from the purchase ofOlympic Lionewhich has joined Botafogo and the inevitable Belgian club (all the big timeshare owners, with the exception of Red Bull, own one), in this case RWD Molenbeek.

Closure with the group headed by the aforementioned Bloom, i.e. the owners of two companies: the American consortium Black Knight Football Club (Bournemouth, Lorient); the English company Ineos (Lausanne, Nice – the latter acquired by Pacific Media Group), another candidate to succeed the Glazers in Manchester United; the American holding company RedBird Capital Partners (Milan, Toulouse); the English holding company V Sports (Aston Villa, Famalicao); the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Sports Investment (Paris Saint Germain, Braga); il russo Dmitry Rybolovlev (Munich, Cercle Brugge); the Israeli If Ofer (Atletico Madrid, Famalicao); the family Pozzo (Watford, Udinese); the Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis (Nottingham Forest, Olympiakos); the Czech Daniel Cretinous (West Ham, Sparta Prague). But this is a partial list destined to change, growing in quantityas the weeks go by.