Home » The title in the CONCACAF League was won by the Americans, they beat Canada in the final
Sports

The title in the CONCACAF League was won by the Americans, they beat Canada in the final

by admin
The title in the CONCACAF League was won by the Americans, they beat Canada in the final

USA soccer player rejoices at the CONCACAF League title. | photo: AP

With the silver medal, Canadian national team captain Atiba Hutchinson ended his career. The thousand-year-old member, only helped the national team advance to the World Cup, where Canada appeared after 36 years, but did not interfere in the Finnish duel. He made his last 104th start in the national team in the semi-final against Panama, where he started as a starter.

In the duel for the third place, Mexico beat Panama 1:0. Gl put u in the 4th minute by defender Jesus Gallardo.

Zvren tárná Ligy nrod CONCACAF

Finn:
USA – Canada 2:0 (2:0)
Goals: 12. Richards, 34. Balogun.

The 3. msto:
Mexico – Panama 1:0 (1:0)
Branka: 4. Gallardo.

See also  Barella: "My Inter and I have changed. Now let's get Napoli back"

You may also like

England: Ollie Hassell-Collins dropped from World Cup training...

Cycling: top teams send aces to the Tour...

Bradley Beal-Phoenix Suns, the size of the deal

Brozo courted in Arabia, Tameze for Milan, Juve:...

USA – Canada 2:0, USA soccer players defended...

Rudi Garcia is the right man for Napoli:...

Grabher is approaching the top 50

Ferrara, the party of the West, the need...

Adventure Outdoor Fest from June 28 the program

Wolverhampton captain Neves is heading to Saudi Arabia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy