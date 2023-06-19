The title in the CONCACAF League was won by the Americans, they beat Canada in the final

USA soccer player rejoices at the CONCACAF League title. | photo: AP

With the silver medal, Canadian national team captain Atiba Hutchinson ended his career. The thousand-year-old member, only helped the national team advance to the World Cup, where Canada appeared after 36 years, but did not interfere in the Finnish duel. He made his last 104th start in the national team in the semi-final against Panama, where he started as a starter.

In the duel for the third place, Mexico beat Panama 1:0. Gl put u in the 4th minute by defender Jesus Gallardo.

Zvren tárná Ligy nrod CONCACAF

Finn:

USA – Canada 2:0 (2:0)

Goals: 12. Richards, 34. Balogun.

The 3. msto:

Mexico – Panama 1:0 (1:0)

Branka: 4. Gallardo.

