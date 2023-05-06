Home » The titles are extremely addictive. It’s a drug, says Nestrasil from Třinec
The titles are extremely addictive. It’s a drug, says Nestrasil from Třinec

No one made more goal assists in the recently concluded extra league season. Třineck’s Andrej Nestrašil collected a total of forty-six of them and gave it to the competition. However, he was not among the prize winners in the celebration of the fourth Třinec title in a row. “Because we won at home this year, I enjoyed the first evening in the dressing room so much that I had no need to drag it out. In addition, it is difficult to get up when my little son knocks on my door at 5:30 in the morning, wearing sweatpants, saying he wants to go outside to play football. In this, I had to moderate a little compared to last year,” laughed the 32-year-old forward.

