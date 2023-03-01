If you are dreaming of walking from the Pyrenees to Compostela, there are so many things to know about the Camino de Santiago. But despite the abundance of advice, guides and information on how to tackle the first Camino de Santiago, the really nice thing about this as with other paths is to let yourself be surprised step by step. However, if you don’t run the risk of giving up after a day or two of walking, some suggestions from those who have done the Camino can be really useful.

Like the ones he explains to us Luca Giai that the 900 kilometers from the Pyrenees to Finisterre covered them alland on those 34 days of walking he wrote “900 kilometers of happiness” (Kindle format, 1.99 euros, paper 12.99) to tell the practical aspects and doubts, sensations and thoughts that every pilgrim must face on his way to the purifying bath on the Playa de Mar de Fora in Finisterre. Born in 1986, an Engineering graduate from the Polytechnic of Turin, always attracted by nature and mountains, he discovered the pleasure of slow travel in the summer of 2010 thanks to a bicycle trip. Since then he has set aside the classic holidays, and every year he studies and creates new itineraries to be covered on foot or by bicycle on his free days.

The top 10 things to know about the Camino de Santiago

1. Go for a walk

Is your lifestyle sedentary? Are you the classic person who uses the car to go to the supermarket 2 kilometers away? Does your job keep you at your desk 8 hours a day? Start moving. Walk often, prefer walking or cycling to public transport, abandon escalators and elevators and take every opportunity to add steps to your day.

The Camino is not a competition, an athlete’s physique is not required, but you must be aware of the fact that you will have to walk 25-30 km a day.

2. Inform yourself… but not too much

Inquiring about the places you are about to visit is one of the best ways to dispel any doubts about your departure. Search the forums, read specialized guides, buy books by those who have traveled the Way in the past; any doubts will magically dissolve. Don’t overdo it though: avoid planning your trip stage by stage, so many things can happen that respecting a travel schedule will be as likely as winning the lottery… without even having bought a ticket.

3. Buy the right material

This does not mean buying the best material on the market. You are not Messner and you are not going on an expedition to K2. Look for sturdy, good quality material, but one that doesn’t force you to say goodbye to a paycheck once you get to the cashier.

The only things not to save on? Shoes and socks: your feet will thank you.

4. I have already done the Camino, buy this and it will be perfect…

There is one thing that all pilgrims on the forums agree on: ask 10 different people a question about what to buy and you will get 10 different answers. We must understand that every body is different, reacts and behaves differently from each other. It’s useless to ask which is the best backpack or the most magical shoe ever: experience is the best adviser.

Try and try again, go on excursions, and thoroughly test the material you have chosen: if it convinces you, keep it, if you have any qualms, look for something different.

5. Shoes? Rode them thoroughly

Regardless of the footwear you have chosen, the important thing is that you use them well before your departure. The shoe must take the shape of the foot, and the foot must adapt to its new container. Carefully study the points of contact between the two, identify which are the places where calluses and blisters are most likely to appear. A trick to postpone their appearance? Use plasters and bandages even before their annoying visit.

6. Pack smart

Keep this thought in mind as you’re making your packing list: You’re not going to the desert. Spain is a civilized country, there are cities, shops, supermarkets. And they accept your credit card.

Are you in doubt whether to bring something? Leave it at home: if it is absolutely necessary, you will take it along the way. Does your backpack weigh 12 kg? Empty it and check everything again, you’ve almost certainly taken something that you won’t need.

7. Departure!

Ok, I left! Now what do I do? 25 kilometers? 35? No. First, relax. It’s not a competition, it’s a holiday. In fact, it’s quite possibly the best vacation you’ll take for a long time to come. So take your time, live your own pace, throw away the clock. Do you want to rest in the shade of a tree? Rests. It’s 10:00 and you’re hungry enough to tear a whole cow apart? Eats.

Listen to your body, it will tell you things that you can’t even remotely perceive in everyday life.

8. Clear pacts for long friendship

Did you leave alone? Great, it’s the best way to experience the Camino. No constraints, no obligations: whoever shares a part of the path with you is because he is really interested in who you are, in what you tell, in what you say. No hypocrisy.

Did you go with a friend? Okay, but let’s clarify things at the outset: You don’t need to walk side by side all day. Make an appointment for the evening and move freely at your own pace.

9. Drink, drink, drink

The sun in Spain can be incredibly hot, le plateaus really long and the heat damn hot. Never forget to drink, it’s the best way to prevent tendonitis and muscle pain. In everyday life, should you down a liter and a half of water? Double the amount. In fact, get over it. Don’t wait to be thirsty, drink little but very often. It could save you the Camino.

10. Live and share

Doing the Camino means becoming part of a totally new world. You will experience sensations practically unknown nowadays: sharing, generosity, deep bond with nature. You immediately understand that the destination is important, but the journey is everything! Enjoy every moment, every step, every encounter. Talk to people from all over the world, understand their customs and tell them yours. Broaden your mind. What is right for you is right because it is a fact in your country. In the Amazon, for example, what for us is a dessert for them is represented by some not particularly inviting insects.

In short, live, learn and preserve as much as possible. And he always remembers: “The world is a playground. One knows it as a kid, but then along the way everyone forgets it ”.

For more advice on the Camino de Santiago and other historic walking itineraries, you can also consult our section on the Caminos.

