Original title: The top eight of the Macau WTT Championship of Table Tennis are all produced

Xinhua News Agency, Macau, October 21 (Reporter Li Hanfang and Liu Gang) The 2022 World Table Tennis (WTT) Championship Macau Station will continue on the 21st, and the men’s and women’s singles top eight will be released. For the Chinese team, Liang Jingkun and Chen Meng were both out of the game, and the rest of the players advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the women’s singles, China‘s Sun Yingsha defeated Monaco’s Yang Xiaoxin 3:1, Chen Xingtong beat South Korea’s Tian Zhixi 3:0, Wang Yidi defeated Germany’s Shan Xiaona 3:1, and Chen Meng, who is currently ranked second in the world, exploded. Leng lost 2:3 to Romanian team Szokos; French team Yuan Jianan, Chinese Taipei team Zheng Yijing, Japanese team Ito Mima and Ishikawa Kashun also won and advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the men’s singles, Fan Zhendong defeated the American team Kanak Jha 3:1, Ma Long defeated the German team Qiu Dang 3:2 in five rounds, Wang Chuqin defeated the German team Ocharov 3:1, and the world No. 3 Liang Jingkun The upset 2:3 loss to the French team Alex Lebrun; other promotions include Slovenia’s Jochik, Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yunru, Sweden’s Moregard and Falk.

The men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played on the 22nd.

