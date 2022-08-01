On July 31, the top eight of the 5th “Wu Qingyuan Cup” World Women’s Go Competition was released, and the Chinese team Wang Chenxing and Lu Minquan were on the list. The “Fujian Strait Bank Cup” 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Go Competition also ended the semi-final competition. Cao Dayuan’s partner Big Fat Go defeated Nie Weiping and Yidao Three Kingdoms Go and advanced to the final.

In this round of focus battles, Cui Jing, the first South Korean women’s Go player, took the lead in black, and Chinese teenager Li Xiaoxi actively responded. Li Xiaoxi started the pre-game on the left side of the chessboard, playing chess boldly and attacking sharply. After thinking about it, Cui Jing calmly competed below. In the mid-table battle, Li Xiaoxi aimed at the three sons on the right and boldly entered, trying to compete for a large piece of territory on the right. After a fierce battle, Li Xiaoxi failed to achieve his wish and suffered serious losses, and then moved to other places to try to restore the situation. When it came to Guanzi, although the time difference was small, the difference in the situation made Li Xiaoxi struggle to maintain a difficult defeat. Playing to 161 hands, Li Xiaoxi reluctantly admits defeat.

In another focus battle, Yu Zhiying, the first Chinese woman, fought fiercely with the famous player Hei Jiajia, and finally lost to Hei Jiajia and regretted being eliminated.

In other matches, China‘s Wang Chenxing and Lu Minquan defeated South Korea’s Cao Chengya and Japan’s Ayumi Suzuki respectively.

On the afternoon of July 31, the “Fujian Strait Bank Cup” 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Go Competition also decided the final list. The four winning pairs on the first day competed in groups. In the end, Cao Dayuan and Big Fat Go defeated Nie Weiping and Yidao Three Kingdoms Go. Sun Tengyu and Katago combined Guanzi to reverse Hang Xiaotong and Huanzhen Go. The final will be held at the end of November, and the “old and young showdown” is expected.

In addition, the activity of national Go players entering the campus and guiding chess was held at Changle Huaqiao Middle School yesterday morning. Nie Weiping, vice-chairman of the Chinese Go Association and chess master, communicated with the students and played chess. On the afternoon of July 31, Yu Bin, the head coach of the National Go Team, came to the Changle District Library to explain the focus of the “Wu Qingyuan Cup”. (Reporter Yan Xin)