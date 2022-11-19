VOLPIANO

Author of a truly super performance, topped off by winning the award as Mvp (most valuable player), the B1 Volpianese central defender Lavinia Zamboni, 20 years old from Turin in her first experience with the Volpianese jersey, is already concentrated on tomorrow’s appointment, Saturday 19 at 21 with away Parella Torino: «Last Saturday in the derby against Caselle we all put in a fantastic performance – these are Zamboni’s first words – and receive the award as Mvp of the match from our manager Paolo Dona it was beautiful, I had never received it before in the season. However, it’s already part of the past and on Saturday we’ll go to Turin against a team that shouldn’t be underestimated like Parella. We want to win to continue cultivating our dream, going to A2, the category from which I come given my militancy in Union Volley Pinerolo, but I want to do it with Volpianese, a club that believed in me last summer and in which I am very well from day one.”

These are the other matches of the seventh day of group A: at 5pm Trecate-Castelfranco di Sotto Pisa, 5.30pm Valdarno-Garlasco and at 9pm: Virtus Biella-Bra, Toscanagarden Lucca-Liberi and Forti Firenze and Acqui Terme-Serteco Genova. Classification: Volpianese and Toscanagarden 14 points; Castelfranco di Sotto and Parella Turin 12; Virtus Biella and Liberi e Forti Firenze 10; Serteco Genoa and Garlasco 9; Valdarno 6, Caselle 5; Acqui Terme 2, Bra and Trecate 1. Moving to women’s B2, in the seventh first leg of group A, Finimpianti Rivarolo will face tomorrow, Saturday 19 at 19, again in Turin, against Lingotto, in a match that promises to be very prohibitive, given that the Turinese are aiming for a playoff place and the Rivarolese of coach Alessandro Reggio are looking for their first victory of the season. The other matches: tomorrow at 6pm Florens Vigevano-Alba, 8.30pm Savigliano-Cuneo, 8.30pm Teamvolley Lessona-Chieri and at 9pm: Albisola-Cus Collegno, Direma Novara-Pavia and Casale Monferrato-Certosa Pavia.

Classification: Pavia 16 points; Direma Novara and Lingotto 14, Chieri, Albisola and Florens Vigevano 12; Cuneo 10, Savigliano 9; Caselle 6, Cus Collegno 4; Teamvolley Lessona 2; Finimpianti Rivarolo and Certosa Pavia 1. l.p.