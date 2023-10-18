The Top Riders Showcased Their Skills on Guilin’s Most Beautiful Track at the 2023 Tour of Guangxi Road Cycling World Tour

The top riders of the 2023 Tour of Guangxi Road Cycling World Tour gathered in Guilin to compete on what is being hailed as the “most beautiful track” in the city. On October 17, the six-day event reached its final day, with 18 professional team riders showcasing their skills on the 168-kilometer course.

Known as the Guilin city stage track, the route spans 168.3 kilometers and features three sprint points located at 23.7 kilometers, 63.8 kilometers, and 150.3 kilometers. With a cumulative climb of 1,304 meters, the track offers a challenging terrain for the riders. The backdrop of the world-famous Guilin landscape and the beautiful Guiyang Cultural Tourism Avenue added to the scenic spectacle as the cyclists sped through the city and countryside.

After almost four hours of fierce competition, the riders crossed the finish line in the city center square. VADER Milan from the Jumbo-Visma Racing Team emerged as the winner of the individual overall score, securing the red shirt and claiming the championship trophy “Zhuanggu” of the Tour of Guangxi. De Bondt Dries from the OBEQ-Deconic team took home the blue jersey as the sprint king, while Wandahl Frederik of the Bora-Hansgrohe Racing Team dominated the climbing points, earning the coveted polka dot jersey. HAYTER Ethan from the Ineos Grenadier Racing Team was recognized as the best youth driver and wore the white jersey. Herregodts (Rune) from the Intermasi-Wanti Racing Team displayed exceptional performance and received the Dare to Fight Award. The French Cofidis team showcased remarkable teamwork and claimed the team championship.

Simultaneously, the 2023 Tour of Guangxi Women’s Road Cycling World Tour commenced in Guilin. PIKULIK Daria from the Humanistic Health Women’s Team clinched the stage championship, with CONSONNI Chiara from the UAE ADQ Racing Team securing second place, and GRIFFIN Mia from the Israeli Boteran Racing Team finishing in third. The best Asian driver in the competition was Tang Xin from the Chinese national team, while NELSON Josie from the Norwegian Coop-Hitec team emerged as the sprint champion. The climbing champion was FDJ-GUILMAN Victorie from Team Suez.

The Tour of Guangxi showcased the talents and endurance of world-class cyclists who tackled the challenging track. As the curtain fell on the event, the riders and teams received accolades for their exceptional performances. The event not only served as a platform for showcasing the athletes’ skills but also highlighted the beauty of Guilin as an ideal backdrop for international sporting events.

(Headquarters reporter Xu Dawei)

