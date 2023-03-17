After the 4-2 home defeat against Biel, SC Bern is still two defeats away from the end of the season. Again Chris DiDomenico causes unrest – and outshines the numerous other SCB problems with his escapades.

Once again out of control: The Bernese wretch Chris DiDomenico. Peter Klaunzer / KEYSTONE

When Raeto Raffainer, the CEO of SC Bern, and his sports director Andrew Ebbett wake up this Friday morning, the first thing they should do is thank the universe. For asking Chris DiDomenico to terminate his contract a few weeks ago. And starting next season, Gottéron’s problem will be for two years.