Turin is once again the protagonist of University Sport. The torch of the Universiade is once again the guardian of the “Flame of Knowledge” which this year lights up the Piedmontese capital before returning to Lake Placid, the city that will host the 2023 “FISU World University Games” from 12 to 22 January 2023.

Turin is a bit like the Olimpia of the university sports world: the Universiade was in fact conceived in 1959 by Primo Nebiolo, then President of FISU, and the first edition took place in the Piedmontese capital. On the occasion of the seventh World University Sports Day this afternoon in the courtyard of the Rectorate of the University of Turin the brazier was lit, in the presence of the rectors of the University and Polytechnic, Stefano Geuna and Guido Saracco, of the mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo with the councilor Andrea Tronzano, Lorenzo Lentini (National Delegate of CUSI), Riccardo D’Elicio (President of the Turin University Sports Center), Alessandro Ciro Sciretti (President of the Turin 2025 Organizing Committee); in addition, the rectors of Pollenzo and Eastern Piedmont Bartolomeo Biolatti and Gian Carlo Avanzi, Verena Burk (Senior Member of the FISU Executive Committee), the consul general of the United States embassy in Milan Robert Needham, James Mckenna (president of the sports council of the region of Adirondack), Art Devlin (Mayor of the City of Lake Placid), Elizabeth Little (former New York State Senator), Ashley Walden (Director General Organizing Committee Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games)

From via Verdi the Flame has reached the suggestive “Gallery of the Kings” of the Egyptian Museum, the Murazzi del Po and the Valentino Castle, the historic seat of the Polytechnic of Turin. Here the passing of the baton to the American delegation. Torchbearers of exception: the mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo, the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio, the Director General of the University of Turin Andrea Silvestri, the Rector’s Delegate for Transparency and Internal Communication of the Turin Polytechnic Anita Tabacco, the Vice-champion European Under 23 on 10 thousand meters athlete of the Battaglio CUS Torino Anna Arnaudo team.

In 2025 Turin will host the World University Games Winter, after the great success of the memorable 2007 edition. At 20.25 the spotlights will turn on the symbol of Turin, the Mole Antonelliana, which will light up with the colors of Turin 2025.