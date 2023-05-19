The Torino FC Gift Cards are here – Sport Marketing News

A new product dedicated exclusively to Torino fans, especially those residing in Piedmont. The sale of the first physical Gift Cards of the grenade club takes off, created in synergy with the partner PlanetPay365. The cards can be used to purchase team merchandising (match kit, training line, clothing, household items, accessories and much more) both in the two official stores and in the torinofcstore.com online store. Gift vouchers will also be purchasable in PlanetPay365 points of sale in Piedmont: in addition to Turin and its province (Ivrea, Rivarolo, Nichelino, Castellamonte and Grugliasco), also in Cuneo, Bra (CN), and Tortona (AL). As explained by Lorenzo Barale, Commercial Director of the club, the project aims to enhance the supporters in the Piedmont area: “We are happy to give our supporters the opportunity to take advantage of a new product that can be used in various contexts. The initiative solidifies the link between Turin and the partner in the Piedmont area”.