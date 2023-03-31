The Malmö native has further health problems after only returning to action at the end of February following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in May. Since then, he managed to become the oldest goalscorer in the history of the Italian league at the age of 41 years and 166 days, thanks to a goal in the Udine net in a 1-3 defeat, and last week, after almost a year, he started for the Swedish national team. In the opening qualifying match for the 2024 European Championship with Belgium (0:3), he jumped in as a substitute player, but in the next match against Azerbaijan (5:0), the national team’s all-time best scorer with 62 hits did not play due to another, unspecified injury.