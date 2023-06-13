The total prize money of the China Open returns to a record high this autumn_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

Original title: The China Open returns this autumn, and the total prize money of the tournament hits a new high

The reporter learned from the Organizing Committee of the China Open on the 12th that the China Open will be held from September 26 to October 8 this year, and the total prize money will exceed 11.6 million U.S. dollars, of which the total prize money for WTA events is nearly 8 million U.S. dollars. The total prize money of ATP events exceeds 3.7 million US dollars, which is the highest in the same level of international events.

China Open (hereinafter referred to as “China Open”) was founded in 2004. It is the only international professional comprehensive tennis event named after the country in China. It also has ATP (Men’s Professional Tennis Association), WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) and ITF (International Tennis Association). Federation) the right to host events of the three major international tennis organizations.

On the 12th, the opening press conference of the 2023 China Open was held at the Diamond Court of the National Tennis Center. Bai Xilin, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Tennis Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, said that since its establishment 20 years ago, China Open has played an important role in promoting tennis culture, cultural and sports exchanges between China and foreign countries, and youth tennis training.

This year China Open will usher in a new comeback. According to Zhang Junhui, the event director of China Open, the upgraded competition area of ​​the National Tennis Center can accommodate nearly 30,000 spectators at the same time; The competition will also be upgraded to the highest level J300 competition in China.

It is reported that in 2023, the total prize money of the China Open will hit a new high, with a total prize money of more than 11.6 million U.S. dollars. Among them, the total prize money of the WTA women’s event is nearly 8 million U.S. dollars, and the total prize money of the ATP men’s event is more than 3.7 million U.S. dollars. Among them, the prize money for the women’s singles champion exceeds 1.5 million US dollars, and the prize money for the men’s singles champion exceeds 650,000 US dollars.

At the press conference that day, the China Open Organizing Committee also announced the first batch of participating lineups. For men, the 2022 US Open men’s singles champion, the youngest world No. 1 in ATP history, and Spanish player Alcaraz confirmed to come to Beijing to compete. Zhang Junhui said that the lineup will be announced in the next two to three months.

“I am looking forward to meeting you in Beijing. I heard that the venue here is great and the fans are very enthusiastic. China has amazing history and culture, as well as Chinese food. I am looking forward to it.” Alcaraz said through a video on the same day , I am very happy to participate in the China Open, and I am looking forward to meeting the fans who love him in Beijing.

For women’s singles, the China Open Organizing Committee awarded the first singles wild card to Tian Fangran, who just won the women’s singles championship in the NCAA Finals. Tian Fangran is currently studying at a university in the United States, and was a caddy for the China Open when he was a teenager. (Reporter Xing Chong)