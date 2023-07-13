Home » The Tour de France as a training ground
The Tour de France as a training ground

The Tour de France as a training ground

Thomas Pidcock has seen the big two of this Tour de France like Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard up close and personal a few times. It’s “impressive,” he said, how the pair pull away when he and others are “already leading on the cusp.” Pidcock seemed like an astonished observer when he spoke about the class of the competitors. However, the Brit is a driver on whom his racing team has hopes for the overall classification.

And his employer is none other than the Ineos Grenadiers team, which once dominated sporty in France at will and is still financially at the top of the peloton (budget of allegedly around 50 million euros). A cycling superpower that secured seven out of a possible eight Tour wins between 2012 and 2019 as Team Sky with control freaks Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.

