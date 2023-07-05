Home » The Tour de France relies on the safety and performance of Continental again in 2023
The Tour de France relies on the safety and performance of Continental again in 2023

In the race for the yellow jersey of the Tour de France, the quality of the tires also plays an extraordinarily important role. Continental is once again one of the main sponsors of the legendary event this year. In addition to supplying six of the twenty-two competing teams with bicycle tyres, the leading company in the production of tires and technologies for the automotive sector also equips the entire Tour fleet, including official vehicles, with its premium car products: the PremiumContact 6 and EcoContact 6 tyres, which will once again be able to highlight their extraordinary qualities.

Both tires combine excellent ride comfort, precise steering response and good environmental sustainability. This allows them to ensure adequate performance for support vehicles that tackle different types of roads – from winding mountain routes to long straights in hot temperatures, always under high load conditions. All passenger car tires fitted to the Tour are equipped with the innovative ContiRe.Tex technology, which Continental presented for the first time in August 2021.

“As one of the five main sponsors, the Continental brand will enjoy a world-class global media platform at the Tour de France. Our passenger car and bicycle tires will be big stars and given the opportunity to showcase their outstanding performance characteristics,” says Enno Straten, Head of Strategy, Analytics & Marketing – EMEA. “With our technological expertise and ambitious environmental goals we are pursuing with the ASO, we are making a significant contribution to a safe and sustainable Tour de France.”

The best international teams use Continental tyres

Six teams in total – INEOS Grenadiers, Movistar, Bahrain Victorious, Wanty-Gobert-Intermarche, UAE Team Emirates and Groupama-FDJ – will enter this year’s Tour riding Continental’s Grand Prix 5000 S TR. This high-tech racing tire is developed in the Continental plant in Korbach, Germany and handcrafted. The Grand Prix 5000 S TR is lighter and faster than its predecessors; plus, it has stronger sidewalls, allowing it to set a new benchmark in tubeless-ready technology. The tire is also distinguished by the perfect balance between weight and mileage, speed, comfort and puncture resistance, making it the ideal option for competitions. Furthermore, these characteristics are essential to face the different conditions that the riders will encounter along the roads of the Tour de France. The progress of the technology used in the construction of tires has played a significant role in the increase in the average speeds recorded in the most famous bicycle stage race in the world: from 25 km/h in the inaugural edition, they have exceeded 41 km/h , although the profile of the route has become increasingly demanding over the years.

