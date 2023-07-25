The Tour de France winner eludes the explanatory patterns

In his second victory at the Tour de France, the Dane was even more outstanding than in the previous year. Is this due to amazing physical conditions? Supposed answers are misleading.

Jonas Vingegaard before the start of the first stage of this year’s Tour de France: His talent cannot be broken down into a single number.

Benoit Tessier / Reuters

Few things fascinate more than people who achieve exceptional physical feats. When athletes are faster in their discipline than everyone else before them, they shake the certainties of many observers. It was believed that the predecessors had already reached the limits of what was humanly possible. Or sometimes exceeded when they helped with illegal substances. And then someone comes along who pushes the supposed limit again.

