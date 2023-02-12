Home Sports The tour of Ischia by bicycle
The tour of Ischia by bicycle

The tour of Ischia by bicycle

Ischia, kissed by the sun almost all year round, is a diamond set in the splendid Gulf of Naples and, for those who love cycling, a must visit place. The largest of the Neapolitan islands offers cycling tourists fifty kilometers of dirt roads surrounded by unforgettable views and suggestive corners of the sea.

The tour of Ischia by bicycle

The tour we offer is 32 kilometers long and can easily be done in one day, with departure and arrival from the port of Forio, one of the six municipalities of the island. Its main road is closed to traffic for several hours a day and this allows us to start our journey by easily reaching the Chiesa del Soccorso dedicated to Santa Maria della Neve, located on the tip of a promontory from where you can admire the island of Ventotene.

Along the Citara road we arrive at the second stage of the itinerary: the splendid gardens “La Martella”, a park that houses a collection of more than 3000 species of rare exotic plants from various countries. From the gardens, continue through a wonderful stretch on the sea made up of ups and downs between mountain paths and mule tracks which takes us to the famous Aragonese Castlestronghold of very ancient origins (the first fortification was built in 474 BC), located on a small island connected to Ischia by a curb which is submerged by the tide.

From here on you have to work hard, because for reach Monte Rotaro and its ancient crater we will have to commit ourselves to overcome a moderate climb, which as a reward will give us a breathtaking view from the enchanting pine forest of La Maddalena.

After having observed the fumaroles, the emanations of steam and gas which remind us of the volcanic origin of the island, we continue thelast stretch of road downhill towards the coast of Casamicciola which takes us back to Forio.

Photo on falco and Pixabay

