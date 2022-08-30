Original title: The Tour of Mont Blanc Supercross ended with a record-breaking star

Xinhua News Agency, Paris, August 28 (Reporter Xiao Yazhuo) The 2022 Tour of Mont Blanc Supercross came to an end in the French town of Chamonix on the 28th. In the most classic and high-profile UTMB category, a legend in the field of trail running Celebrity and three-time UTMB champion Killian Holnett won the championship with a time of 19 hours, 49 minutes and 30 seconds, breaking the tournament record for the group.

As the favorite to win this tournament, Holnett was infected with the new crown virus two days before the start of the game, which made the outside world speculate whether he can still participate. But after an assessment by the medical team, Holnett was still on the starting line.

Like the previous UTMB categories, this year’s competition still starts from Chamonix. After 170 kilometers of competition, the players climbed more than 10,000 meters in total. After passing through France, Italy and Switzerland, they returned to the finish line of Chamonix. . Five elite cross-country runners from China, Yun Yanqiao, Xiang Fu Zhao, Zhao Jiaju, Luo Canhua and Deng Guomin, also participated in the competition.

The turning point of the game came at Lake Champay at 142.9 kilometers, where American Jim Walmsley, who had been leading before, rested for 8 minutes at the supply station, and Holnett, who was the chaser, only rested for 3 points and 17 minutes. Seconds, and successfully overtake in the subsequent climbing section to gain the leading position. The French player Mathieu Blanchard also caught up later, occupying the second position.

Holnett had a key advantage on the final climb and at 161.1km he was already eight minutes ahead of Blanchard. In the final downhill section, Holnett continued to expand his lead. With the cheers and crowds of thousands of town residents and trail running enthusiasts from all over the world, the Spanish star ran back to the center of Chamonix town. The finish of 19 hours, 49 minutes and 30 seconds also made him the first runner to run under 20 hours in the UTMB category.

Blanchard and British player Thomas Evans won the second and third place in the men’s group. Chinese player Deng Guomin finished the race in 23 hours, 4 minutes and 39 seconds and won the 20th place in the men’s group.

The women’s championship was won by American Katie Sid in 23 hours, 15 minutes and 12 seconds. Chinese star Xiang Fu Zhao finished the race in 27 hours, 14 minutes and 21 seconds and won the seventh place in the women’s group. On the normal track without the influence of bad weather, this result is the best performance of Chinese female athletes in UTMB.

The Tour of Mont Blanc Supercross is one of the world‘s top trail running events, founded in 2003. The event has different groups according to the difficulty level of the track and the route, of which the UTMB group is the highest level group.

