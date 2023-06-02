The tournament in Ostrava is still missing from the WTA calendar, the organizers are still looking for possibilities

Ostrava is still missing from the autumn calendar of WTA tennis tournaments, but the organizers are still looking for a way to hold the competition for the fourth time in a row. The place in the program for September and October, which the WTA published on its website, was also given to tournaments in China, where the events are returning after the canceled boycott of the tennis association due to the affair with the missing player Peng Shuai. However, according to the promoter of the Ostrava tournament and the owner of the Perinvest company Tomáš Petera, negotiations are still ongoing.

