The death of 26-year-old Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder, who succumbed to the consequences of a terrible fall at the home race of the Tour de Suisse last week in hospital, affected the entire cycling community. The most, of course, were the riders themselves, who completed the week-long stage in Switzerland. “After the accident, nobody really thought about racing anymore and we had a lot of questions,” says Alexis Renard, a French cyclist from the Cofidis team.

