The decision of the investigating judge of the Court of Brescia for the crime of ill-treatment aggravated by the young age of the offended persons

Temporary prohibition to exercise the coaching profession throughout the national territory for a year to Stefania Fogliata. This the disqualification order issued by the magistrate of the court of Brescia, Francesca Grassani, against the federal rhythmic gymnastics instructor for the crime of ill-treatment aggravated by the young age of the offended persons, with conduct that lasted from 2017 to today.

In September of last year a mother had turned to police speaking of alleged illicit conduct by the coach of an academy for rhythmic gymnastics athletes, affiliated to the «Federazione Ginnastica d’Italia», based in the province of Brescia, carried out during training against her daughters and other young gymnasts aged aged between 10 and 14 (LaPresse).