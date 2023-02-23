Source: Beijing Daily reporter Li Li

Yesterday, the first transfer window of the Chinese Super League and Chinese Premier League clubs officially opened, and the signing work of each club will finally have substantial progress.

Specifically, the first transfer window of the Chinese Super League and Chinese A clubs is open from February 22 to April 7, and the first transfer window of Chinese second clubs is open from February 22 to April 14. At the same time, the Chinese Football Association clearly stipulates that there is no quota limit for clubs to transfer new domestic players. As for foreign players, in the first transfer window, the number of foreign players that can be registered by each Chinese Super League club cannot exceed 6, and the number of foreign players that can be registered by each Chinese Super League club cannot exceed 3. In the first and second transfer windows, the cumulative number of foreign players that can be registered by each Chinese Super League club cannot exceed 7, and the cumulative number of foreign players that can be registered by each Chinese Super League club cannot exceed 4.

The transfer window has finally opened, which also means that the work of the league this season is progressing in an orderly manner. As of the 21st, all Chinese Super League teams have basically started winter training for the new season, leaving only the “promoted” Kunshan FC that has not yet assembled. Of course, the biggest suspense in the Chinese Super League is still unresolved, that is, whether there will be clubs that cannot pass the admission. Once there are clubs that cannot solve the previous wage arrears problem, they may not be able to qualify for the league this season. In the end, how many teams will participate in the Chinese Super League. Whether there are any Chinese Premier League clubs to complete the replacement still needs the Chinese Football Association to give the final answer.

(Original title: The transfer window of the Chinese Super League has officially opened)