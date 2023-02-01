Home Sports The transfer window: Torino are 8. Milan and Inter are 5
Napoli and Juventus without evaluation for different reasons: the Neapolitans didn’t need important grafts, the bianconeri are in a particular moment. Sam the worst

The usual frenzy of the last few hours is without screaming operations. And it was predictable for a market conditioned by the well-known economic hardships. The big ones, for different reasons, have remained almost immobile. And two “without votes” deserve an explanation: on the one hand, Napoli did a spectacular summer campaign shortly after, on the other hand, Juve remained at the stake due to more than well-known troubles with sports justice. Thus we find the protagonists in the middle of the table or a little higher. Torino’s investment for the Serbian Ilic is a pearl that can make the difference. Then, many other deals for those clubs that know how to calculate. Those who remained in the pits for the notorious liquidity index will have to change their policy. Only in this way will the future be sustainable.

