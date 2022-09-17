VIGEVANO

The Cat Basket Vigevano, in collaboration with the Bottacin family, the Elachem Vigevano of the vice president Marino Spaccasassi, the Pool Vigevano Sport and the Municipality of Vigevano organize for tomorrow the first edition of the «Memorial Gianluca Bottacin – Basketball in the heart». It will be a long day of basketball entirely dedicated to the memory of the vice president of the Cat which will culminate with the match (two ball at 18.30) scheduled in the new ducal sports hall (entrance to the car park from via Gravellona-Strada Casalino) among the Italian champions of EA7 Emporio Armani Olimpia Milano and the renewed Carpegna Pesaro. The two formations of A1 will face each other in a friendly match dedicated to the memory of Bottacin: the presence of the big names of the Milanese squadron of reigning Italian champions has been announced, except for the national teams returning from the European Championships.

In addition, other sporting events will take place, again in the setting of the new Vigevano building (which should become the “home” of Elachem from the 2023-24 season): from 9 am to noon two youth tournaments are scheduled, one reserved for the 2011 mini-basketball category. which will participate in Olimpia Milano, Urania Milano, Basket Lissone and Cat Vigevano and the other will be reserved for the Under 15 category and will see the participation of Olimpia Milano, Milano3 and the same Cat; from 3 pm there will be an exhibition of the guys from the Cat Special Team. Refreshments will be available throughout the day. The proceeds from the entire event will be donated to the TOG Foundation, which for eleven years has created a center of excellence in Milan, specialized in the rehabilitation of children suffering from complex neurological diseases and genetic syndromes. Tickets available on Vivaticket. The ticket offices will be open from 4 pm –