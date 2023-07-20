The trips of Meloni and Tajani to Egypt, US pressure and the role of ENI: thus the pardon for Zaki became a reality

The Meloni government toasts the end of the judicial epic for Patrick Zaki, with the pardon granted to him today by the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, claiming that the outcome of the saga is the fruit of the work carried out under cover by the executive in recent months . While Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni broadcasts an ad hoc video message to thank al-Sisi for the “very important gesture”, but also the Italian intelligence and diplomacy of both countries, the other ministers concerned also tip their hats to the liberation of the student. «Thanks to the government’s foreign policy, we have made a decisive contribution to freeing this young student. Concrete results through work and international credibility», Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on Twitter shortly after the news broke. On the same wavelength, but rougher towards those who did not believe in the possible success of the story, the owner of the Defense Guido Crosetto. «It is not a casual act – writes the Melonian minister – It is the fruit of work, of relationships, of seriousness, of consideration, of diplomacy, of a sense of the institutions, of respect. Because there are those who spend their days criticizing and there are those who work». And to those who sarcastically reply that Zaki’s pardon would therefore be all thanks to him, he reiterates: «No, a whole set of people did it, first of all the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, who start their day every day with the ‘idea of ​​serving the nation by trying to solve problems’. And government sources, in case the message isn’t clear, let theAnsa that the pardon granted to Patrick Zaki is the result “of a long and constant negotiation between the Italian and Egyptian governments, which saw Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as protagonists, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani who has carried out various missions in Egypt in recent months, and Aise, the intelligence agency that deals with foreign countries».

Fair play and controversy

The entire parliamentary circle rejoices over the pardon granted by Cairo to Zaki, who should be released today. From right to left, the news was greeted with relief, even if more than one still remembers how al-Sisi never received real collaboration on the other great case that has distressed the country, the assassination of Giulio Regeni. «Patrick Zaki’s pardon is good news. Many and many of us have mobilized in recent years for his freedom. We hope to embrace him again soon and we will continue to fight for the other people unjustly imprisoned and full truth and justice for Giulio Regeni,” wrote the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein on social media, always mobilized on the two causes. The leader of Azione Carlo Calenda shows fair play, who congratulates the premier Meloni, the whole government and Tajani “for the work done”. Much more skeptical is the co-spokesman of Europa Verde Angelo Bonelli, who in a note rails against the brutality of the Cairo regime, and the complicity of the Meloni government. «We are happy that Patrick Zaki is free again, he can return to Bologna and get married to his partner. However, al-Sisi’s pardon is the confirmation of a feudal system which disposes of people’s lives and which dramatically confirms that this is a regime which is based on the violation of human rights to establish social control over the population. Violation of human rights on which the Italian government does nothing, indeed continues in business with Egypt. We continue to invoke the truth for Giulio Regeni, because we want to see Giulio’s murderers before a court”. Attacks immediately rejected to the sender by Crosetto himself, who reminds the green leader how the institution of pardon is also part of the Italian system, difficult to classify as “feudal”. «Bonelli must always be against regardless. And when he can’t find reasons, he invents them. Only that in this case he does it forgetting the art. 87, paragraph 11, of the Italian Constitution. Which foresees the Grace», is the reproach.

Government missions, ENI’s role and American pressure

But how much did Italian diplomatic pressure really affect the Egyptian president’s decision? It is difficult to establish exactly, but it is certain that since taking office last autumn the Meloni government has increased the levels of collaboration with Cairo, primarily on an economic-strategic level. The one with al-Sisi was in fact one of the prime minister’s very first international meetings after she took office on 7 November last. The new government’s mission to Sharm el Sheikh was dictated by the global agenda, sure, with the COP 27 summit being hosted in the Red Sea resort. But Meloni’s visit was far from obvious, since an Italian prime minister had not been in Egypt for over 7 years, since that cursed February 3, 2016, precisely in which the battered body of Regeni was found along a highway. The meeting was rich and promising: it lasted over an hour, and gave the green light to a new impetus – as both governments would underline – in Italy-Egypt relations.

In the following months, Minister Tajani therefore went to Egypt twice, in January and then in March 2023. And the requests for concrete gestures on the fate of Zaki as well as on the investigations into Regeni have always been part of the conciliations, in parallel with the strengthening cooperation on the economic, defense and energy procurement fronts. The latter was perhaps the strongest driver of Italy’s renewed interest in Egypt, in the context of fears for energy security following the closure of the major Russian canal with Gazprom following the war in Ukraine. “Operational” arm of Italian foreign policy, from this point of view, obviously ENI, which has been present in the country since 1954, where it operates through its subsidiary IEOC, the country’s main producer with an estimated production of around 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. In January, just before Tajani’s first visit, the six-legged dog company announced with great satisfaction the discovery of a new gas field, in the «Nargis Offshore Area» concession, in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, off the Egypt. And in May, Eni’s CEO Descalzi almost seemed to foreshadow the positive outcome of the Zaki affair, when, as soon as he was reconfirmed at the helm of the Eni giant, he spoke these words at the Forza Italia convention: «Egypt helped us by giving up its duties this summer to send them to Italy to fill stocks. These are countries that if you give, you get». Words that irritated the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein, who asked Descalzi to account for them, as reported at the time on Open: «I’ve heard people say from countries like Egypt that ‘if you give, you receive’. I want to ask the government if among the things to “give in order to receive” is also considered the impunity of the torturers and murderers of Giulio Regeni, an Italian and European researcher, for whom we still wear a bracelet on his wrist after years to ask for the truth justice, or for the release of Patrick Zaki, or the trampled rights of Egyptian women and men imprisoned for legitimate dissent».

But the US has also been putting pressure on al-Sisi’s regime to free the student from the University of Bologna, as well as other political prisoners or activists under investigation, in recent months, which is supporting Egypt with crucial investments and orders military. Again this morning, the State Department had formally asked Cairo to move from words to deeds, in the aftermath of great concern over the three-year sentence. “We call on the Egyptian authorities to immediately release Mr. Zaki, along with other prisoners currently held on charges related to the exercise of fundamental freedoms,” he told the Arab newspaper. Al-Monitor a Washington spokesman. A diplomatic forcing that finally had a good outcome. Even if in the communication of the pardon, Cairo seems to cite purely internal political reasons. “President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi uses his constitutional powers and issues a presidential decree granting pardons to a group of people against whom judicial sentences have been passed, including Patrick Zaki and Mohamed El-Baqer, in response to the appeal of the Council of Secretaries of National Dialogue and political forces,” a member of the Egyptian Presidential Pardon Committee, Mohamad Abdelaziz, wrote on Facebook.

