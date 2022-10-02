PAVIA

With the usual direction of the Fipav territorial committee of Pavia and the president Nicoletta Quacci, the 14th Arianna Trophy will take place during the whole day tomorrow, a youth volleyball event in memory of Arianna Scarano, a young referee from Pavia who died in a tragic road accident. For this event, as usual divided into men’s and women’s draws, each with two groups, twelve teams will compete.

In the men’s field, group A includes Diavoli Rosa Brugherio, Yaka Volley Malnate and the selection from Pavia; in group B, always in one-way matches, Montichiari, Scanzorosciate and Volley Lucernate will face each other. In the women’s field, Chorus Volley Bergamo, Amatori Atletica Orago, Picco Lecco have been included in group A, while in Group B Pro Patria Milan, Volley Bergamo 1991 and the selection of Pavia will be in the running. The elimination phase will take place in the morning in 4 different gyms in the province: at the Omodei building in Mezzana Corti the men’s group A races will be held with the first race at 9.15 am between the Diavoli Rosa Brugherio and the selection and in Pavia. Afterwards, at 10.30, Malnate will face the loser and at 11.45 the winner of the first match. The men’s group B will have the PalaBrera di San Martino Siccomario as the game venue where at 9.15 am it will start with Scanzorosciate-Lucernate; at 10.30, Montichiari will face the loser and at 11.45 the winner of the first match.

In the women’s field, group A will take place at the sports hall in via Togliatti in Certosa, at 9.15 the Pavia selection will challenge the Pro Patria; at 10.30, Bergamo 1991 will face the loser and at 11.45 the winner of the first match. Finally, group B will have the sports hall of San Genesio as the playing field, where at 9.15 am the Amatori Orago will face the Chorus Bergamo; at 10.30, Picco Lecco will face the loser and at 11.45 the winner of the first match. In the afternoon, at 3.30 pm, the final for the fifth place will be played at the palaBrera di San Martino and San Genesio that for the fifth place for women; at the same time (15.30) the finals for third place in Mezzana Corti for men and in Certosa for women. We will then all move to PalaRavizza where, from 2 pm, it will be time for the annual ceremony of the successes conquered by the provincial clubs in the 2021-22 season to precede the two finals, at 17 for the women’s trophy and at 18 for the men’s. Then the awards ceremony of the Arianna Trophy, a ceremony at which the Fipav national president, Giuseppe Manfredi is expected, perhaps accompanied by the fresh World Cup just won by the men’s national team. –

F.Ba.