The trump card for the national team: the striker wrapped up his overseas stint, and soon finished playing at home as well

In less than two months, the hockey world championships will start in Riga and Tampere, and experts are slowly starting to debate the names that will appear at the first camp of the national team. Last year, Flek and Černoch were in a similar role and managed to make it all the way to the WC. Who can imitate them? “Jakub Pour has a chance. He packed the overseas squad and performed great services for Pilsen,” says Sport.cz editor-in-chief Martin Kézr in the Příklep program. According to him, Jiří Černoch and Ondřej Beránek will also go to the camp.

