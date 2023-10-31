The Truth Behind the Injury: Tchouaméni Exonerates Gavi, Real Madrid Suffers Blow

Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni will be sidelined for at least two months due to an incomplete stress fracture in his left foot. Speculation arose on social media about a possible action by an FC Barcelona player that may have caused the injury. Gavi, who had a collision with Tchouaméni during the Barcelona-Madrid match, was pointed out as a potential culprit. However, Tchouaméni exculpated Gavi in a video, stating that the injury was not his fault. Despite playing the entire second half of the match with the injury, Tchouaméni’s return to Madrid revealed the true severity of his injury. Real Madrid will now have to cope without one of their key midfield players for at least nine matches, with Eduardo Camavinga likely to fill in for Tchouaméni.

Share this: Facebook

X

